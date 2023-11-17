McDonald’s release new Pizza Pockets and Monopoly

McDonald’s have unveiled their new Pizza Pockets, and people are salivating over the menu item.

McDonald’s are a chain that cause a stir whenever they introduce a new menu item. In November 2023, they announced that they’d be bringing back the McRib, as well as their seasonal Holiday Pie.

Now the chain have introduced a new item: Pizza Pockets. In McDonald’s Germany, customers will be able to pick up marinara and cheese filled morsels encased in dough. Called ‘Pizzataschen,’ they are available both in three and five piece options.

Article continues after ad

Not only this, but Germany will also be able to reap the rewards of McDonald’s Monopoly, where they can pick up free food items as well as prizes. This is based around stickers that can be found on burger boxes and french fry containers.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s fans jealous over Pizza Pockets

A popular food blogger on Instagram posted a photo of the Pizza Pockets in question, detailing the specifics of the item.

Along with the description, they write, “Look I know I whine a lot about international items, but at least give us Monopoly!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans seemed to agree with the user’s sentiments, echoing “Like we don’t get anything lately, I feel like they don’t realize that we want this stuff too.”

Another concurred, “we don’t get s**t.”

Some were surprised to discover that America doesn’t have McDonald’s Monopoly, stating “Wait!? America doesn’t get Monopoly!? It’s huge in Canada.” Both Europe and the UK also partake in McDonald’s Monopoly.

Article continues after ad

It seems that in relation to the Pizza Pockets, fans do have something to be jealous about, as one commenter revealed: “I can confirm the Pizza Pockets are surprisingly tasty and Monopoly is happening once to twice a year here.”

Article continues after ad

The US will get to enjoy a whole bunch of fast food releases in November, however, as some of the biggest brands have dropped some new items.