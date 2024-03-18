McDonald’s employee hospitalized after angry customers start drive-thru shootout

A teenaged McDonald’s employee was hospitalized after an angry customer shot him with a pistol during a dispute over their order at the drive-thru.

It’s no secret that fast food can bring out the worst in people. From ‘Karens’ melting down over getting “too much ketchup” on their burgers to customers being outright ignored at drive-thrus, there have been a number of infamous fast food incidents that have taken social media by storm.

However, the latest drama stemming from a fast food dispute is dropping jaws all over the internet after a McDonald’s employee was sent to the hospital.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, March 16, when a 17-year-old employee was taking an order at a McDonald’s drive-thru located in Nashville, Tennessee.

McDonald’s employee hospitalized after shootout over order

According to statements from other workers, a red Chevrolet sedan pulled up to the drive-thru window to pay for their order when an argument broke out between the customers inside the car and the teen employee.

The disgruntled customers reportedly claimed that they’d been charged too much for their order. Things escalated when one of the passengers in the back pulled out a pistol.

In response to the firearm, the teen pulled out his own gun, and the two parties began shooting at each other through the window.

The teen ended up getting injured during the shootout and was sent to the hospital, with police saying he was “critically injured” but is now in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre.

McDonald’s has since released a statement addressing the shooting, saying they are “deeply saddened by the senseless act of violence that took place in our Dickerson Pike restaurant early this morning.”

Currently, the location is cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation into the incident continues — but this is far from the first time violence has broken out at a fast food spot.

Last year, a viral brawl broke out at a McDonald’s in Nova Scotia after a customer didn’t get a Pokemon card in their Happy Meal.