Woman claims she did “nothing wrong” after getting fired for outburst at McDonald’s

A woman who was caught in a viral outburst toward McDonald’s staff and lost her job as a result has responded, claiming she did “nothing wrong”.

This “Karen” got really angry after McDonald’s employees took her request a little too seriously. She got so mad that she slammed the burger down on the countertop, causing a scene that went viral on TikTok.

She responded to the viral video saying that she was fired from her job after someone showed the clip to her employer.

The woman is convinced, however, that she did “nothing wrong” and shouldn’t have lost her job over the angry outburst.

Woman asks for extra ketchup on burger, gets more than she bargained for

The woman had ordered a burger with extra ketchup, but was outraged after discovering that McDonald’s staff had smothered the burger with sauce. In the TikTok that went viral, she goes crazy at staff members insisting that the food is inedible and that she would like to speak to a manager.

The outburst becomes even more heated when the manager of the store is called over, and the woman proceeds to slam her burger down on the countertop, making a mess and causing a scene for onlookers.

She insisted that the staff at this McDonald’s were making fun of her because she was on a diet. However, it is unclear how staff could have known she was on a diet.

The woman responded with her own video, saying that someone sent the video to her employer and she got fired as a result. “People found out where I work, they then sent the video. I got fired from my job. I did nothing wrong!”

@thefastfoodclub via TikTok Woman from McDonald’s viral video responds to backlash

Although the internet is divided over whether this woman was justified in her response, with some people calling her a “Karen”, being nice to your servers at fast-food restaurants could save you a lot of trouble further down the line.