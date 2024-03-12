McDonald’s customer outraged after “terrible” staff ignore her at drive-thru

A McDonald’s customer explained how irritating it was being ignored in the drive-thru.

Having placed an order via mobile app, TikToker Aliyya went to pick up her McDonald’s ten minutes later.

After being ignored at the drive-thru window for a long time, Aliyya had little to no more patience left.

That was until a security guard came to let her know what was going on.

Woman waits “five minutes” at drive-thru window before being approached

Aliyya recently placed a McDonald’s order for her daughter. Excited and hungry, the two were prepared to pick up and pay for the food in the drive-thru.

However, when Aliyya got to the window, she was allegedly ignored for over five minutes. That’s when she started to record her encounter.

Though there were employees inside the McDonald’s, not a single worker opened the drive-thru window for her.

At that point, Aliyya was still under the impression that they were open, as the mobile app stated they were.

Eventually, a security guard opened the window and told Aliyya, “I cannot help you. We’re closed.”

In Aliyya’s now-viral TikTok, she included a text overlay to explain the situation, “They have a habit of appearing to be open but lock the doors and ignore everyone tryna order at the drive-thru.”

She also went on to say that the experience was “terrible.”

Aliyya wasn’t the only customer waiting to pick up a mobile app order either. Allegedly, another unhappy customer was beeping behind her who had to wait as well. It’s unknown if they were given a refund or their food.

Though Aliyya was trying to “keep a cool head,” she did say she’d be sending proof of the McDonald’s staff ignoring her to someone who could assist her further.