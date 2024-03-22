McDonald’s CosMc’s releases new Beach Protein Frappe ‘health’ drink

McDonald’s spin-off CosMc’s is already making waves, after introducing some brand new items on its menu, including a protein based shake, of all things.

McDonald’s brand new CosMc’s restaurants are a far cry from the traditional items offered by the brand. In relation to the new drinks, which are the primary items offered by the new spin-off, McDonald’s said that they’re: “rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts.”

The second ever CosMc’s location opened in Dallas, Texas, and features a brand new protein based drink that wasn’t offered on the original menu.

This is none other than the Beach Protein Frappe. The large version has 27g of protein – which is about the same as protein shakes from brands like Core Power and Muscle Milk.

There’s another new drink being offered on the Dallas menu, which is the melon herb chiller. This beverage has been described as ‘a lemon pinwheel and watermelon mint base poured over ice to add a kick to traditional lemonade’.

The new Dallas CosMc’s opened on March 19, and by the end of 2024, there will be ten total locations spread across the US.

We’ve got all the details you need surrounding the CosMc’s locations, so that you can check if a new store will open near you.