What is viral McDonald’s CosMc’s and what’s on the menu? 

With McDonald’s expanding and presenting fans with a brand new fast food store, fans are curious about what’s on the new menu.

Presenting fast food fans with the most exciting news of the year, McDonald’s officially revealed that they’d be expanding their chain on December 6.

This new space-themed fast food joint is inspired by CosMc, an alien-themed mascot from the 1980s. These stores will open in a handful of areas, with the first being in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Article continues after ad

This test run will determine fans’ interest, and whether or not the chain decides to expand nationwide.

“CosMc’s seamlessly blends brand-new, otherworldly beverage creations with a small lineup of food, including a select few McDonald’s favorites – all designed to boost your mood into the stratosphere, if only for a few moments,” the official McDonald’s website states.

Article continues after ad

The menu is more reminiscent of chains such as Starbucks, with a bigger focus on beverages and sweet food items.

Article continues after ad

What’s included on the new CosMc Menu?

The menu is relatively extensive when it comes to beverages. The brand-new chain is releasing 10 new drinks that fans will be able to get their hands on. These range from a S’mores Cold Brew, to an unusual Tumeric Spiced Latte.

McDonald’s

In relation to the new drinks, McDonald’s said that they’re: “rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The chain will, of course, also offer food items for fans, with many of them being sweet treats.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You’ll be able to pick up everything from Spicy Queso Sandwich, to a Caramel Fudge Brownie Sundae.

McDonald’s

If fans want to pick up some traditional menu items, the chain will also be featuring food from the Mc-universe with their classic breakfast sandwiches, as well as their M&M McFlurry.

The chains will operate in a highly modern manner, as McDonald’s have stated: “Just like the original McDonaldland character, CosMc’s blazes its own path with a uniquely seamless digital and Drive Thru experience.”

Article continues after ad

“Guests are invited to take a break from earthly stressors and use the dynamic menu boards and cashless payment devices to breeze through the ordering and payment process, allowing for guided exploration and customization along the way.”

Article continues after ad

Approximately 10 CosMc locations are expected to open by the end of 2024, including in Dallas Fort Worth, and San Antonio.