Where are McDonald’s CosMc’s restaurants? All locations so far 

After the announcement of McDonald’s spin off chain, CosMc’s, fans were eager to learn where the new stores would be situated.

On December 6, McDonald’s provided fans with some very exciting news. After rumors circulated, the chain finally confirmed that they would be expanding, and creating a new spin-off chain called CosMc’s.

Introducing a brand new, space themed restaurant, the brand teased in their first Instagram post:

“We come from a place where gravity doesn’t exist and galaxies are traveled at light speed. So if you need a bold, flavorful boost and a quick getaway, we got the drinks and bites you need to take you to your happy place.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The menu is more reminiscent of Starbucks, with a heavy focus on beverages and sweet snacks, operating as a quick stop off point for customers.

Excitement ensued following the announcement, and people were eager to find out where these chains would be located.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Where will the new McDonald’s CosMc’s locations be?

So, where is the brand looking to expand to? As of now, all CosMc’s locations will be tied to the US, with things being very much in the testing phase.

It has been confirmed that the first location to house the chain is Bolingbrook, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Article continues after ad

It has also been revealed that the brand intends to open a further ten stores, with CEO Chris Kempczinski, confirming that the additional ten locations will all be situated in Texas, in 2024.

Article continues after ad

They want to test customer’s response to the new chain for at least a year before they decide to expand to other parts of the nation.

In terms of whether or not the chain will go global, Kempczinski has said that investors shouldn’t get too excited, but didn’t completely rule it out.