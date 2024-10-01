Prime Hydration sends supply drop to North Carolina after Hurricane Helene

Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime Hydration has sent a supply drop of its popular sports drink to an area in North Carolina that was ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

The massive hurricane made landfall at the end of September 2024, making its way through Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Some of the most affected areas in the country are located in western North Carolina, primarily Asheville.

YouTube star MrBeast and his team are based out of Greenville, North Carolina, and his Chief of Staff, Shawn Hendrix, went into Asheville to help those in need.

Article continues after ad

On October 1, 2024, Hendrix revealed the massive supply drop delivered to the area thanks to Logan Paul & KSI’s popular sports drink company, Prime Hydration.

“Logan, KSI, all the guys at Prime. I do not know how you guys got this up here so fast but thank you guys. I called yesterday, and you guys had an entire truckload of Prime delivered into one of the hardest-to-reach areas in North Carolina,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“This is huge, something up here to drink is everything for the guys here working so I wanted to personally thank you for getting this up here to us.”

Article continues after ad

Users quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts about the supply drop, hyping up Prime for making the delivery in the process.

“This is awesome. Well done all involved,” one user said.

Another said: “Prime is a wonderful company you’ll find them everywhere always helping when there’s a disaster.”

“That’s awesome! Well done and thank you!” commented a third.

This isn’t the first time Prime has crossed paths with MrBeast’s team, either. On September 17, the influencers partnered together to release Lunchly – a Lunchables competitor that features both Prime Hydration and Feastables chocolate.

Article continues after ad

The product wasn’t received well by many people across social media, however, with creators calling out Logan, KSI, and MrBeast for not making a healthier option.