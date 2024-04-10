Krispy Kreme unveils new Kit Kat collection for limited time

Kripsy Kreme has launched a new Kit Kat range of donuts, and there’s three flavors to try.

From April 10 2024, donut lovers will be able to sink their teeth into three new Kit Kat Krispy Kreme donuts, but they’re only available for a limited time.

The new line-up will be available at all US stores whilst stocks last, and the flavors you can expect are:

Kit Kat crunch donut: An original glazed donut covered in Hershey’s chocolate icing, topped with chopped Kit Kat pieces and chocolate-flavored crispies.

Kit Kat cookie dream donut: An unglazed doughnut filled with cookie dough-flavored creme, dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, and topped with chopped Kit Kat pieces, cookie crumbles, semi-sweet Hershey's chips, and a drizzle of cookie dough-flavored icing.

Kit Kat salted caramel brownie donut: An original glazed donut topped with luscious brownie batter-flavored buttercream, sprinkled with chopped Kit Kat and brownie pieces, and finished with salted caramel-flavored ribbons.

If you don’t live near a Krispy Kreme store, have no fear. You can get a six-pack of the Kit Kat crunch donut and Kit Kat salted caramel donut at select grocery stores. These can be found at participating local retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Publix, Stater Brothers, and more.