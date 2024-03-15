Is McDonald’s really selling French fry perfume? Viral promotion explained

The prospect of smelling like a deep fryer was enough to get anyone who’s never worked in fast food excited. So, is McDonald’s actually selling french fry perfume?

Say what you will about McDonald’s, they know what the people want. Whether that’s new and improved food or a Hello Kitty X Yu Gi Oh collaboration. Seriously, we desperately need Blue Eyes, White Kitty.

McDonald’s Japan has a particularly solid grasp on how to market to people with its wholesome anime adverts achieving global appeal. They proved that yet again with a recent promotion involving special fragrances themed around iconic flavors.

McDonald’s Japan stunned the world with a post on X that shows an elaborately packaged perfume based on the fast-food giant’s delicious fries. But is McDonald’s really selling French fry-scented perfume?

McDonald’s Japan explains French fries Perfume promotion

The initial post to McDonald’s Japan’s X account showed off three perfumes with distinct scents. These odors were plum nori seaweed salt, garlic black pepper mayo seasoning, and the iconic French fry smell.

At first, many people believed that this meant McDonald’s was actually releasing a line of fast food fragrances. It’s understandable too, if KFC and a cryptocurrency can have their own perfumes, why can’t McDonald’s?

Unfortunately, the allure of smelling like a salty French fry still eludes us. A spokesperson from McDonald’s Japan has revealed that french fry perfume is only a marketing ploy to advertise new flavors.

“The image was posted as part of a promotion for the limited-time flavored fries product, and we would like people to enjoy the scent of fries and flavors. This perfume is not actually manufactured or sold,” the spokesperson explained in an email to Food & Wine.

That’s not to say we’ll never be able to spritz ourselves with the delectable aroma of the world’s favorite salty treat.

The interest shown in a french fry perfume may be enough to convince McDonald’s to release the fragrance publicly. Catch us at the front of that line.