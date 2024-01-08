How to make TikTok’s viral swamp soup

Meredith Hayden’s viral swamp soup has taken over the cold season. Here are all the details about how to make it.

Private chef Meredith Hayden has plenty of viral recipes for dinner, appetizers, and cocktails. But her latest soup recipe just might be her best yet.

Full of nutrients, Hayden’s swamp soup was given its name from its green color.

Though a fairly new recipe, TikTokers have become obsessed, rightfully so, with Hayden’s swamp soup. Here are all the details about how to make it.

Meredith Hayden says swamp soup recipe is “basically a flu shot” in a bowl

Hayden’s swamp soup received such high acclaim on her blog that she gave a breakdown on TikTok about how to make it.

Saying that it’s “basically a flu shot,” Hayden also assured viewers the soup will clear your sinuses right away.

The soup itself consists of immune system necessities such as raw garlic, ginger, and jalapeno. These ingredients then become blended with parsley.

You’ll also need chicken, chicken broth, rice, and spinach as the core part of the swamp soup. To finish, combine all the ingredients in a simmering pot and enjoy.

Hayden is so confident in her recipe that she told her TikTok following that “chicken noodle soup better count its days!”

Fans of Hayden’s viral swamp soup have complimented her recipe, saying it looked like their “dream soup.”

Another fan said they had already made it multiple times in one week, while someone else commented about how “amazing” it is.

Hayden’s swamp soup may also be stored in the freezer for a later date. However, based on how tasty it is being regarded as, that might not even be an option!