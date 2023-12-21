TikTok’s viral shrimp tree has the internet running to the store to assemble the perfect holiday appetizer.

Being able to eat different things you normally wouldn’t during the holiday season can be one of its highlights.

So when the “shrimp tree” went viral just before Christmas, many TikTokers jumped at the chance to make a new holiday-themed snack.

Here are all the details about how to make TikTok’s viral shrimp tree before your next holiday party.

Article continues after ad

Shrimp tree fans are calling this Christmas a “Merry Shrimpmass”

TikTok never misses a beat when it comes to the next best viral food ensemble. And as of late, people are going crazy over the “shrimp tree” that looks like a Christmas tree.

Article continues after ad

To make it, you’ll need a styrofoam centerpiece. Then, wrap thick greens like kale around it, pinning each piece so the shrimp may hang from the pins.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Serve with a bow on the top of the tree and a side of cocktail sauce, and you’ll have one of the trendiest appetizers at your next holiday party.

Article continues after ad

The shrimp tree has actually gained so much popularity this holiday season, that TikTokers are calling Christmas a “Merry Shrimpmass.”

Some people have even added their take on how they’ve made their shrimp tree, giving advice like, “Add cherry tomatoes and peppers for extra ornaments!”

Article continues after ad

One person even said they were manifesting a day where they’ll be able to enjoy a “shrimp tree and other hors d’oeuvres” in their “beautiful home,” as a shrimp tree really sets the tone of luxury.

Article continues after ad

So, before it’s too late, run to the craft and grocery store to prepare for your next holiday party, as you’ll not only have one of the most talked about appetizers there but also the tastiest!