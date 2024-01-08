Biggest fast food releases January 2024: Krispy Kreme, Chick-fil-A, Sonic & more

Some of the biggest brands in the fast food industry have announced some exciting new menu releases for January.

With Christmas behind us, it’s easy to feel glum as we let go of our favorite festive treats.

If you’re searching for a cure for the January blues, then look no further, as some of your favorite fast food brands announced a whole bunch of new menu items for fans to chow down on.

Article continues after ad

These new fast food releases include mouth-watering burgers, plenty of sweet treats, and some delightful new beverages.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

New fast food releases in January 2024

So, what exciting new fast food items will be gracing our menus? Fans can expect to find a whole bunch of items to satisfy their cravings. These include:

Article continues after ad

Chick-fil-A – The brand is releasing a new Mango Passion Sunjoy along with Mango Passion Lemonade, Iced Tea, and Frosted Lemonade.

Sonic – Sonic are bringing out an unusual Peanut Butter Bacon Burger and Milkshake.

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Fans will be able to pick up a Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Bundt Cake with Reese’s peanut butter chips and sauce, following an exciting new collaboration.

Panera Bread – Customers can enjoy the brand’s new Sourdough Melts.

Krispy Kreme – Krispy Kreme are bringing back the fan-favorite Lotus Biscoff doughnuts, along with one brand new doughnut variety.

These new releases start rolling out on January 8. Check back next month for what’s coming in February.