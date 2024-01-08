Biggest fast food releases January 2024: Krispy Kreme, Chick-fil-A, Sonic & more

Biggest fast food releases January 2024: Krispy Kreme, Chick-fil-A, Sonic & morePanera Bread / Chick-fil-A
Some of the biggest brands in the fast food industry have announced some exciting new menu releases for January.
With Christmas behind us, it’s easy to feel glum as we let go of our favorite festive treats.
If you’re searching for a cure for the January blues, then look no further, as some of your favorite fast food brands announced a whole bunch of new menu items for fans to chow down on.
These new fast food releases include mouth-watering burgers, plenty of sweet treats, and some delightful new beverages.
New fast food releases in January 2024
So, what exciting new fast food items will be gracing our menus? Fans can expect to find a whole bunch of items to satisfy their cravings. These include:
- Chick-fil-A – The brand is releasing a new Mango Passion Sunjoy along with Mango Passion Lemonade, Iced Tea, and Frosted Lemonade.
- Sonic – Sonic are bringing out an unusual Peanut Butter Bacon Burger and Milkshake.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes – Fans will be able to pick up a Reese’s Chocolate Peanut Butter Bundt Cake with Reese’s peanut butter chips and sauce, following an exciting new collaboration.
- Panera Bread – Customers can enjoy the brand’s new Sourdough Melts.
- Krispy Kreme – Krispy Kreme are bringing back the fan-favorite Lotus Biscoff doughnuts, along with one brand new doughnut variety.
These new releases start rolling out on January 8. Check back next month for what’s coming in February.