Ex-McDonald’s chef reveals three items that will never come to US stores

An ex-McDonald’s chef went viral, after they revealed three international items that are guaranteed not to make it to US menus.

“Former McDonalds corporate chef talks about international menu items you will never try,” the video’s caption read.

He started the video off by discussing McDonald’s potato wedges, noting that U.S. customers likely won’t come across them unless they visit the McDonald’s restaurant in Chicago, which is home to the chain’s corporate headquarters.

“Anything that competes with French fries, they’re not going to do, because why lose that money?” he said, explaining the lack of wedges on the menu.

Article continues after ad

Another item is the Biscoff McFlurry with caramel, which is currently going viral, with US fans dying to try the new collab. He noted that the frozen treat “would be easy to make in the U.S. system.”

Another item he said “should be all over the place,” are the Spicy Black Pepper Garlic McNuggets. McDonald’s currently sells these in Japan. “Why are these not everywhere?” he asked.

Article continues after ad

After chef Mike posted the video, people couldn’t wait to weigh in with their own thoughts regarding the international items.

“Those potato wedges are incredible. Came with French onion dip. Best thing I’ve ever had at McDonald’s.”

Article continues after ad

“Damn those nuggets really do look good,” another said.

Some shared some other international McDonald’s items they absolutely loved, writing: “Chicken poutine with spicy Buffalo sauce I have only seen in Quebec Canada. Nowhere else in Canada have I seen it.”

“There was this one McDonalds that had hotdogs in the mid 90s, no idea why it was like that,” another revealed.

Chef Mike also went viral after he revealed why salad’s were taken off of menus.