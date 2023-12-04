Domino’s offers snow plowers $500K to stop delayed orders

Domino’s is offering 20 towns $25,000 to plow their streets this winter to decrease pizza delivery delays.

Domino’s has officially launched their Plowing for Pizza program which aims to clear the roads as quickly as possible this winter so they have no delays in their pizza delivery.

The initiative is offering 20 towns across the states $25,000 each towards their snow removal budget.

Customers can even nominate their town to become eligible for the program.

Domino’s customers have until January 21, 2024 to vote for their town

Domino’s believes that “cold roads shouldn’t get in the way of hot pizza,” so they launched their Plowing for Pizza initiative for the first time this year.

The decision process will rely on the number of Domino’s restaurants in the town being voted for. The vote count will also be looked at.

When Domino’s decided to launch Plowing for Pizza, they chose to give $25,000 after considering closely the snow removal budgets of towns often struck by harsh winter weather.

Once a town is chosen, a representative will have to write down how they plan to utilize the money. They will also have to photograph and record the snow removal process for Domino’s and their campaign.

If a town doesn’t get as much snowfall as planned, they may still keep the $25,000. However, all funds must only be used towards snow removal.

In other Domino’s news, the pizza chain is now offering free “emergency” pizza. To read more about the details, check our page here.