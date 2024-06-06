Diet expert reveals the best things to order at Taco Bell to lose weight

A diet expert has come forward to reveal some of the most nutritious things you can order at Taco Bell to lose weight – and still “Live Mas.”

Knowing what to order at fast food restaurants can be a minefield when you’re trying to lose weight. Often, people assume that you need to skip some of your favorite takeouts – but this doesn’t need to be the case.

Jen Hernandez, a Kentucky-based registered dietitian and nutritionist, who is the founder and CEO of Plant-Powered Kidneys Inc., told Fox News some of the best things you can order at Taco Bell when trying to shed a few pounds.

They also spoke to Ella Davar (NutritionistElla.com), a longevity dietitian and gut health nutritionist based in Miami and New York City.

Without further ado, here are some of the healthiest options to choose from on your next trip to Taco Bell.

Black Bean Soft Taco

Taco Bell

The first item that customers were recommended to order upon their next visit to Taco Bell was the Black Bean Soft Taco. This one comes with the chain’s classic black beans, as well as lettuce, cheese and tomato.

“It has just 390 milligrams of sodium but still packs five grams of fiber,” Hernandez said, revealing that this is around 20% of your daily fiber needs, from just one meal.

Black Bean Chalupa

Taco Bell

The next one was the Black Bean Chalupa, which was a personal favorite of Davar’s.

The reason? It’s “high in plant-based protein, fiber, antioxidants, and polyphenols from vegetables.” She noted that this made it the perfect candidate for a healthy lunch, as well as being a great substitute for a Classic Taco. Davar says that everyone trying to eat healthier can “benefit from the beans’ gut-friendly fiber content.”

Breakfast California Crunchwrap

Taco Bell

If you’re looking for a healthier breakfast option, then the Breakfast California Crunchwrap might be for you. This one contains eggs, bacon, tomatoes, guacamole, cheddar cheese and a hash brown, which are all packed inside a flour tortilla.

“As a dietitian, I love the generous addition of tomatoes and avocados for an extra nutrition boost,” Davar said, giving her top tip.

Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme

Taco Bell

The Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme was also considered a big winner. This one is rich in both protein and fiber.

Daver said that she thought this one was an “excellent” lunch option, and is “high in fiber from beans.” The Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme comes packed with plenty of healthy and low-calorie ingredients too, including a hefty portion of lettuce and tomatoes.

Veggie Power Bowl

Taco Bell

Finally, the Veggie Power Bowl also came out as a sure-fire winner. As customers will be aware, this bowl is totally customizable, and so you’ll need to carefully consider what you order.

Hernandez said to “Go easy on the rice and cheese, but add extra beans, guacamole and lettuce.”

As well as this, “Add the Creamy Jalapeño Sauce for the flavor and lower sodium option if you like. All of this will get you 12 grams of protein and 16 grams of fiber, which will help fill you up,” she added.

