Top 20 healthy fast food breakfast options: McDonald’s, Wendy’s & more

A fast food breakfast is a great meal option to grab on the go for those busy mornings, but sometimes it can feel like there’s nothing healthy or nutritious out there to get your day off to a great start.

Have no fear, because we’re going to give you the low-down on the top 20 healthy fast food breakfast options out there, that aren’t just a black coffee or oatmeal.

Top 20 best healthy fast food options

Several items across big-name chains like Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s have made the cut, and we’ll give you some nutritional information about each item so you know exactly what you’re putting into your body.

20. Starbucks – Protein bistro box

This bistro box is great for an on-the-go breakfast or all-day snack. This box is full of protein-packed savory and sweet items that will keep you full throughout the day.

It contains two cage-free hard-boiled eggs, sliced tart apples, grapes, and white Cheddar cheese with multigrain muesli bread and honey peanut butter. Just make sure you order a black coffee or a non-fat latte if you want your drink to match the healthy vibes.

Starbucks This is the perfect breakfast grazing box.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 460

Protein: 22g

Saturated fat: 7g

Sugar: 21g

19. Subway – Egg and cheese omelet sub

This sub is a filling way to kickstart your day, you can even add ham for an extra 60 calories if you want to bulk it up a bit.

When you order this, opt for wholegrain bread, and if you want to get one of your five-a-day in, add some tomatoes for good measure. It has lots of protein and no sugar so you’ll feel full throughout the day.

Subway Eggs are the perfect start to the day.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 460

Protein: 27g

Saturated fat: 7g

Sugar: 0

18. Panera – Avocado, egg white, and spinach breakfast power sandwich

It has ‘power sandwich’ in the name, so you know it’s good. This is packed with veggies, and healthy fats from the avocado, and is served on a delicious multigrain bagel. “I like that this sandwich includes 19 grams of protein, a great amount for breakfast,” says Kacie Barnes, MCN, RD, a Dallas-based registered dietitian.

Panera This bagel is packed full of goodness.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 410

Protein: 22g

Saturated fat: 14g

Sugar: 4g

17. Quiznos – Ham and egg grilled flatbread

Quiznos sub sandwiches can be deceptively calorific if you’re not careful with what you’re ordering.

However, this ham and egg grilled flatbread hits the sweet spot with low calories for a healthy fast food breakfast, almost no salt, and enough carbs to keep you going until lunchtime. It can also be consumed as part of a keto diet.

Quizno’s This flatbread cuts out the carbs or regular bread.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 300

Protein: 17g

Saturated fat: 5g

Sugar: 5g

16. Carl’s Jr. – Sunrise croissant with ham

The sunrise croissant is by far the healthiest menu item from Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s. Don’t be fooled by the low-carb breakfast bowl, it comes with 660 calories and 1,550 milligrams of sodium.

The carbohydrates are lower, but that’s about it. The sunrise croissant is a much better option, and you get to indulge in some pastry.

Carl’s Jr. / Hardee’s Rise with the sun with the sunrise croissant.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 400

Protein: 18g

Saturated fat: 9g

Sugar: 4g

15. Burger King – Sausage breakfast burrito

The breakfast burrito can be a deceiving breakfast item, and across the board, the nutrition of these bad boys from different chains can vary drastically, however, the BK one is low-cal and really filling.

A lot of the other breakfast items on the menu have over 1000mg of sodium, so the burrito is the safest option.

Burger King This is one of the only low-sodium breakfast options from BK.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 310

Protein: 14g

Saturated fat: 7g

Sugar: 0g

14. Dunkin’ – Bacon-topped avocado toast

Although Dunkin’s donuts and iced coffees are far from healthy and full of sugar, their breakfast items are some of the healthiest across the board. From plain bagels with cream cheese to something a little more exciting like this avo toast, Dunkin’ is a good breakfast choice all around.

Dunkin’ Avocado toast is a popular breakfast treat.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 290

Protein: 10g

Saturated fat: 4g

Sugar: 2g

13. Taco Bell – Fiesta potato grilled breakfast burrito

Another great breakfast burrito to get your day off to a good start. It’s packed with calcium, some veggies, and no meat so has a low amount of fat. The combination of potatoes, eggs, pico de gallo, and nacho cheese makes it really filling, and it’s only $1.35 a pop.

Taco Bell This breakfast burrito packs a punch.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 340

Protein: 10g

Saturated fat: 3.5g

Sugar: 3g

12. McDonald’s – Egg and Cheese McMuffin

The McMuffins that contain sausage or bacon are surprisingly high in calories, but if you’re really craving one, opt for the lower-calorie vegetarian option.

The good news is that the egg in this gives you your protein to kickstart your day, the bad news is you’ll have to ditch the hash brown. All in all, this is a pretty safe option for a healthy fast food breakfast.

McDonald’s A fast-food staple breakfast.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 310

Protein: 17g

Saturated fat: 6g

Sugar: 3g

11. Wendy’s – Seasoned homestyle potatoes

These are technically a side dish at Wendy’s, but the rest of their breakfast options are a no-go if you’re trying to stick to a low-calorie diet. The seasoned potatoes are pretty tasty though, and they’ll satisfy your Wendy’s cravings.

Wendy’s The only healthy item on the Wendy’s menu.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 230

Protein: 3g

Saturated fat: 2g

Sugar: 1g

10. Jack in the Box – Mini pancakes

These pancakes are the perfect way to satisfy that morning sweet tooth without going overboard, plus, they’re really cute. Although there isn’t much nutritional value in these bad boys, they aren’t too crazy calorie-wise and they’re totally delicious.

Jack in the Box These little guys will satisfy your sweet cravings.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 140

Protein: 4g

Saturated fat: 1.5g

Sugar: 6g

9. Del Taco – Egg and cheese breakfast roller

This simple breakfast—which includes scrambled eggs and shredded cheddar cheese rolled in a tortilla—is the most nutritious on Del Taco’s menu. Aside from this dish though, Del Taco’s breakfast menu is pretty calorific. That being said, the breakfast roller is a great handheld snack on the go.

Del Taco Del Taco’s breakfast rollers are a great breakfast snack.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 140

Protein: 4g

Saturated fat: 1.5g

Sugar: 6g

8. Chick-fil-A – Egg white grill

This little guy has a whopping 27 grams of protein in it. Chick-fil-A does serve grilled chicken with a lot of its meals, and this is a great option if you’re trying to choose something healthy.

This contains a breakfast portion of grilled chicken with a hint of citrus, served on a toasted classic English Muffin with egg whites and American cheese.

Chick-Fil-A This light and citrusy chicken is a great breakfast option.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 300

Protein: 27g

Saturated fat: 8g

Sugar: 2g

7. Arby’s – Chicken biscuit

Arby’s is known for its colossal meat sandwiches, but this breakfast item is surprisingly low-calorie. Yes, it’s small, but if you’re craving chicken and biscuits, this will satisfy that urge.

However, the fat in this one is higher than most on this list, so make sure this doesn’t become an everyday breakfast.

Arby’s A good ol’ chicken biscuit from Arby’s is a great breakfast.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 390

Protein: 13g

Saturated fat: 9g

Sugar: 2g

6. Denny’s – Fit Slam

If it has ‘fit’ in the name, it’s probably pretty good. Denny’s is the king of breakfasts, and it has a few good choices if you want a healthy first meal of the day. The Fit Slam gets extra points for the amount of veggies in it, plus it’a a pretty big portion for how low the calories are.

Denny’s Denny’s Fit Slam is full of veggies.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 450

Protein: 27g

Saturated fat: 2.5g

Sugar: 12g (mainly natural sugars from tomatoes)

5. IHOP – Egg white vegetable omelet

IHOP is known for its pancakes, but the bad news is that if you want a healthy breakfast, you’ll have to steer clear of them. That being said, IHOP does a very good omelet that will keep you sustained throughout the day. It even comes with a little fruit pot on the side.

IHOP This contains 3 of your 5 a day.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 480

Protein: 21g

Saturated fat: 6g

Sugar: 16g (mainly natural sugars from the fruit)

4. Sonic – Jr. Bacon, egg, and cheese burrito

Sonic has just released an all-new range of summer drinks and groovy fries, but its breakfast options are pretty good too. The breakfast burrito is small but mighty and will pack a punch that lasts throughout the day.

Sonic Drive-In This breakfast burrito will start your day off right.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 270

Protein: 13g

Saturated fat: 6g

Sugar: 0g

3. Dairy Queen – Pancake platter with ham

That’s right, at Dairy Queen you can have a platter as part of a healthy fast food breakfast (no Blizzard on the side, though.) The pancake platter contains three buttermilk pancakes and two pieces of smoked ham, it also comes with syrup, which you can use sparingly.

Dairy Queen This platter is healthiest with ham.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 390

Protein: 18g

Saturated fat: 3g

Sugar: 11g

2. Chipotle – Steak, black bean, and cheese tacos

Okay so Chipotle doesn’t have a set breakfast menu, but if other chains serve breakfast burritos, anything from Chipotle can be a brunch option.

Chipotle is one of the healthiest fast food chains out there, so anything that loads up on low-fat meat and lots of veggies is a safe option.

EatingWell A lot of Chipotle’s food is a safe bet.

Nutritional information:

Calories depend on the toppings you choose, but a portion of the steak only has 150 kcals so you’re looking at around 450 for the whole thing.

1. Starbucks – Spinach, feta, and egg white wrap

A lot of Starbucks food and drinks are deceptively unhealthy, especially the breakfast sandwiches that it offers. That being said, anything made with egg whites usually has health in mind, and its sous-vide egg bites are also low-calorie options.

Starbucks Starbucks wraps are delicious.

Nutritional information:

Calories: 290

Protein: 20g

Saturated fat: 5.8g

Sugar: 3.5g

What makes a fast food breakfast healthy?

These are just some rough guidelines that would encompass a typically healthy breakfast. Not all of the items listed above fit these parameters perfectly, but they are definitely the best option from each chain.

Healthline Some tips around a healthy fast food breakfast.

• Reasonable portion sizes: Almost every one of these breakfasts has less than 45 calories.

• Low sugar and sodium: Too much of either one is tied to serious health issues. The limits can get tricky when it comes to fast food, but all of our suggestions have under 20g of sugar, and most of the higher sugar counts come from natural sugars in fruit or vegetables.

• Reasonable amount of protein: Eating protein can help you feel fuller for longer, so it is an essential component for a breakfast to sustain you throughout the day. Most of these meals have at least 10 grams of protein (although a few of them aren’t quite there).

A quick note about drinks:

All nutrition info here refers exclusively to the food listed. In order to stay within these guidelines, you should probably stick to drinking water or black coffee with your meal, instead of a smoothie or sugary coffee drink or soda. Also, sugar-free sodas are okay if you need a sweet hit.

A final note:

These meals aren’t for everyone — some people who have active jobs or are on their feet a lot will need more than 400 calories for breakfast, for instance, and other people may feel seriously uncomfortable with the idea of eating fast food for breakfast, even if it is healthy. The choices you make about the food you eat are totally personal, and there’s no judgment attached to it. This list is just a way to guide you through the popular fast food joints out there and what their healthiest breakfast option is.

Speaking of healthy fast food options, we’ve also ranked the best fast food salads.