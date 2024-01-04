7 healthiest Starbucks menu items to satisfy your cravings

Looking to cut some calories but don’t want to ditch your favorite coffee stop? We’ve got 7 of the healthiest Starbucks menu items that are sure to satisfy all of your cravings.

Starbucks is renowned for its calorific food items, take their cranberry orange scone for example, pretty innocent-looking, right? Well, just one of these medium sized scones weighs in at an astounding 490 calories, plus 18 grams of fat.

Or take their iced lemon pound cake for example, one slice of this will cost you a whopping 500 calories in total, plus 23 grams of fat! Sure, it’s great to treat yourself now and again, but if Starbucks is your regular stop-off point before work, or during your lunch break, then you might want to consider some healthier alternatives.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, that’s where we come in. We’ve been doing some investigating, and have compiled a list of some of the healthiest breakfast, lunch, and snack options, so that you don’t need to forgo your diet. Join us, as we delve into some of the most delicious low-calorie food items that are sure to satisfy all your cravings.

1. Spinach, Feta, & Cage Free Egg White Wrap

Starbucks

If you’ve been on the hunt for a healthy, low calorie option to chow down on during your lunch break, then we’ve got the perfect candidate. This spinach, feta and egg wrap is only 290 calories, and boasts a colossal 20 grams of protein.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s also packed with lots of fiber, providing 3 grams in total. Despite its low calorie status, this wrap is super moreish, and you’re sure to be satisfied with the eggy-cheesy concoction.

In addition to this, the wrap is super compact, and easy to eat on the go.

2. Kale And Mushroom Egg Bites

Starbucks

Calling all keto advocates! We’ve got the perfect snack for you. With most of the food items at Starbucks consisting of carb based ingredients, spotting some keto-friendly items is super exciting.

Article continues after ad

These kale and mushroom egg bites are just what they say on the tin. Made from cage free eggs, tangy cheese, portobello mushrooms, and juicy kale, they’re a great snack to opt for to tide you over until dinnertime.

Article continues after ad

If you want to spice things up a little, why not add some sriracha to your order? These devilishly delicious egg bites are a great source of protein, boasting a total of 15 grams, along with 2 grams of fiber. The best thing about these fun-sized morsels is that they only contain 230 calories.

Article continues after ad

3. Reduced Fat Turkey Bacon And Egg White Sandwich

Starbucks

If you’re craving something a little denser and more filling, why not try this reduced fat, turkey-bacon, and egg sandwich?

The bun resembles a muffin, and contains plenty of ooey-gooey cheese that melts over the juicy bacon slices packed inside. Super low in calories, this lunchtime option only has 230 in total.

Article continues after ad

It’s full of flavor, and we love the satisfyingly dense texture that makes this item a dream to bite into. This sandwich will also help to keep you going throughout a busy workday, containing 27 grams of protein, and 3 grams of fiber.

Article continues after ad

4. Rolled And Steel Cut Oatmeal

Starbucks

Starbucks has a great selection of breakfast based items, but the issue is, most of these are packed to the brim full of calorific items. Their sausage, cheddar, and egg breakfast sandwich, for example, contains an astounding 500 calories.

So, what can you order instead to give you that much needed pick-me-up, in the morning? Well, if you’ve not yet had the pleasure of trying the chain’s deliciously moreish, steel cut oatmeal, we’d recommend that you give it a try.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This dish is incredibly warming, and is perfect to indulge in as the weather grows colder. Instead of packing your oatmeal with brown sugar, opt for some dried fruit instead. You can also add in some nuts, to give it a super satisfying texture.

This one contains 410 calories (which is great, considering the portion size), 8 grams of protein, and 7 grams of fiber.

5. Starbucks Petite Vanilla Bean Scone

Starbucks

Craving something sweet? Okay, we hear you. If you want a sugary, tasty treat to sink your teeth into, we’d recommend Starbucks’ vanilla bean scone.

Article continues after ad

They’re great for pairing with a warm cup of coffee, and don’t contain the colossal amount of added sugar like some other dessert-menu items. In fact, they only have a total of 8 grams of sugar.

Article continues after ad

This doesn’t mean that they’re not sweet however, as they taste super sugary, tempered by the delicate, earthy flavor of the vanilla glaze. The best thing about these scones is that they’re 120 calories apiece! This means that you can safely order two, (or three!), without any guilt.

Article continues after ad

6. Kale And Farro Salad

Starbucks

If you’ve looking to cut down your meat consumption, and feel like opting for a veggie-based lunch, then we’d like to present this tasty kale and farro salad.

Packed to the brim full of goodness, this salad includes crispy apples, juicy kale, chunky red cabbage, and fresh, shredded carrots.

Article continues after ad

A sweet, red wine vinaigrette is then drizzled all over the top, giving the dish an incredibly tangy, acidic flavor, that compliments the sweetness of the honey.

Article continues after ad

This dish comes in at 400 calories, a huge 7 grams of fiber, and 8 grams of protein. Impressive for a meatless dish.

7. Avocado Spread

Starbucks

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably witnessed the buzz surrounding Starbucks’ avocado spread. This organic spread comes in a cute, compact container, giving you a delightful little portion to lather on your bagel.

It’s super eye-catching, displaying an incredibly satisfying green color that’s produced by all-natural ingredients. This super creamy spread is made from organic avocados, jalapeno peppers, lime juice, sea salt, onion, and nothing else!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even the process they use to preserve the spread is health conscious, employing high pressure processing, rather than adding any artificial items. All this, and it’s only 90 calories, as well providing you with a healthy 4 gram dosage of fiber.

Conclusion

Though it might seem like Starbucks is out-of-bounds when you’re trying to be more health aware, this doesn’t have to be the case.

As you can see, there are lots of tasty breakfast and lunch options to choose from, as well as plenty of snack items to keep you going throughout the day. This means that there’s no need to forgo your favorite coffee-stop, just make some simple swaps.

Article continues after ad