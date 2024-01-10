What is the unhealthiest menu item at Starbucks?

If you’re curious about the unhealthiest menu item at Starbucks, we’ve got the answers, however, it might surprise you.

Starbucks is a regular stop off point for those looking for a quick treat they can eat on the go. With a whopping 255 items to choose from, fans are spoilt for choice.

As people are gradually becoming more health conscious, however, this has led people to become more cognizant about the food they’re consuming.

When examining the menu at Starbucks, it’s important to examine calories, fat, sugar, and protein to make an assessment of a product.

We’ve taken each of these into account when calculating the nutrition.

What is the unhealthiest thing you can order at Starbucks?

So, what’s the unhealthiest thing you can order at Starbucks? Many fans will be disappointed, as it turns out that one of the unhealthiest food items is a favorite seasonal treat for many.

The culprit is none other than the Pumpkin Scone. This one contains a whopping 500 calories, 23 grams of fat, 46 grams of sugar, and only 4 grams of protein.

To put things into perspective, it contains almost twice the daily sugar recommendation for women and 10 grams more than the daily recommendation for men.

But what about the beverages? What’s the unhealthiest drink you can order from the chain? The culprit is the Caramel cocoa Cluster Frappuccino Blended Coffee. Order one of these, and you’ll be consuming 440 calories, 15 grams of fat, 68 grams of sugar, and four grams of protein.

This doesn’t mean that fans can’t indulge now and then, however, but it’s important to know what you’re consuming.

According to the World Health Organization, “Nutrition is a critical part of health and development. Better nutrition is related to improved infant, child and maternal health, stronger immune systems, safer pregnancy and childbirth, lower risk of non-communicable diseases (such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease), and longevity.”

If you’re searching for some healthier Starbucks options, we’ve got the lowdown on their safest options for those looking to shed a few pounds.