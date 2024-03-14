The best food at Buc-ee’s: World’s biggest gas station

Buc-ee’s is a chain of gas stations across the US that is suddenly taking the internet by storm because of how mouth-watering its food looks.

With its cute little beaver mascot, Buc-ee’s is more than just your average gas station. In fact, forget everything you know about typical, notoriously gross, gas station food.

With 47 gas stations across The South, Buc-ee’s stores are open 24/7, 365 days a year, with the biggest one being in Sevierville, Tennessee, which is bigger than a football field.

Buc-ee’s has been getting a lot of attention online for its awesome merch, massive stores, and more specifically, its range of food.

The gas station chain has a cult following

Buc-ee’s stores have everything you could possibly need, but people travel from far and wide just for their food. According to people online, these are the best items to get at Buc-ee’s:

Chopped brisket sandwich – Buc-ee’s is most famous for its meat counter, that is constantly being manned by staff serving up good old Southern cooking.

– Buc-ee’s is most famous for its meat counter, that is constantly being manned by staff serving up good old Southern cooking. The beaver tail – The beaver tail is a sweet, cinnamon-flavored pastry that is nearly a foot long and similar to a churro.

– The beaver tail is a sweet, cinnamon-flavored pastry that is nearly a foot long and similar to a churro. Beaver nuggets – Beaver nuggets are Buc-ee’s most popular snack, and are crunchy corn shapes that taste like a waffle with syrup.

– Beaver nuggets are Buc-ee’s most popular snack, and are crunchy corn shapes that taste like a waffle with syrup. The brisket egg taco – The perfect breakfast on the go, this taco is freshly made to order and features their famous beef brisket and barbecue sauce.

– The perfect breakfast on the go, this taco is freshly made to order and features their famous beef brisket and barbecue sauce. Cinnamon glazed pecans – Buc-ee’s freshly glazes their nuts in-store and coats them in lots of different flavors, and these are the best.

– Buc-ee’s freshly glazes their nuts in-store and coats them in lots of different flavors, and these are the best. A wall of Icee’s and sodas – They have their own soda and Icee flavors, and, you can get as many refills as you want for only $1.99.

On top of these food items, they also make over 15 flavors of beef jerky and have pretty much anything you could want branded with their logo; including salsas, hot sauces and candy.

If you ever find yourself on a road trip in The South, you should go and check out a Buc-ee’s and see what all the hype is about, and make sure you go on an empty stomach so that you can try as much as possible.