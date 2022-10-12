Final Fantasy VII Battle Royale game to join Babylon’s Fall on Square Enix scrapheap

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Square Enix has confirmed that FFVII The First Soldier, a Final Fantasy VII Battle Royal game, will be closing its servers – just like Babylon’s Fall.

In a tweet, the official FFVII The First Soldier account has revealed that the game will be wrapping up early next year, shutting off its servers on January 11, 2023. The title is a Final Fantasy Battle Royal game set in the FFVII universe and sees players select a character and battle it out against other players’ avatars.

As a free-to-play mobile game, FFVII The First Soldier wasn’t released on major consoles and was only released in November 2021, meaning the game will be just over a year old when support for it ends.

Square Enix Final Fantasy VII First Soldier was a Battle Royal game set in the FFVII universe.

This isn’t the first massively multiplayer game from Square Enix to end prematurely, with Babylon’s Fall also announcing its servers will close in February 2023.

Babylon’s Fall was critically panned upon release while the Final Fantasy Battle Royal game received mixed reviews but has struggled to keep players engaged since releasing in November 2021.

Speaking about ending support for the game, Square Enix said on Twitter:

“Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven’t been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to, and that you all deserve, so we have made the extremely tough decision to end service for Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier.”

Servers will remain active until January 2023, but we wouldn’t expect the game to receive much (if any) support in the remaining months.