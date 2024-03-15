Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth cut some of the best enemies and players want then back

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth fans are mourning the enemies from the original game that didn’t make the cut, hoping they’ll return in the final game in the trilogy.

One of the daunting tasks that the developers of Final Fantasy VII Remake faced was updating the goofy monster designs from the original game and making them appear menacing on modern hardware,

In the first game, the developers updated creatures like the Hell House and made them legitimate threats. This helped by making them part of the story and giving them more of a presence in the lore.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth also had to update the blocky 3D models from the original game and it mostly did an amazing job, including making an obscure glitch monster canon. Unfortunately, a few fan favorites were left on the cutting room floor.

FF7 Rebirth fans mourn Heavy Tank being cut from the game

A thread on the FFVIIRemake Reddit has been created to commemorate the absence of the Heavy Tank enemy from Final Fantasy VII, a mixture between a tank and a triceratops. The Heavy Tank was supposed to be faced in the Gongaga region and the Gold Saucer, but it doesn’t appear in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

“Dude I was so sad Tankceratops didn’t make an appearance. I expected him as the final boss of the Gold Saucer segment in chapter 12, similar to how they handled Hell House in Remake,” one user wrote, while another said, “The only way to make this up to me is to make him the final boss of Part 3.”

“D: NOOOO I have been looking forward to coming across him and wondering how they were going to do it.” another user lamented, ” I was expecting him to be a weird big boss similar to the Remake house.”

Heavy Tank isn’t the only enemy fans mourn, as Ghirofelgo, a mixture between a human and a pendulum, also didn’t make the cut.

“I miss him and the pendulum scythe guy from the manor!” one fan wrote, while another said, “Him and Ghirofelg, need to see my weird swinging axe homie.”

All isn’t lost for Heavy Tank and Ghirofelg, as there’s still one more entry in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy to go. It’s possible they could return in all of their glory in the final chapter of the trilogy.

Alternatively, if Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets DLC, like Final Fantasy VII Remake’s INTERmission chapters, then they could appear there. Maybe Cid and Vincent will get a chance to team up against these goofy foes?

It’s a shame that memorable enemies didn’t make the cut, but there’s always hope that Square Enix is just saving them for future appearances, as the story of Final Fantasy VII Remake isn’t over yet.