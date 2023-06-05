Do you need to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake before Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth co-director Motomu Toriyama has addressed whether people need to play Remake before the upcoming installment.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth serves as the second installment of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. While Remake launched on the PlayStation 4, Rebirth will remain a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The development team decided this based on the game’s graphics and the PS5’s speed.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continues the protagonist Cloud’s storyline with a twist. The upcoming title picks up after the cliffhanger in 2020’s Remake.

Considering Rebirth takes place after Remake, prospective players have wondered if they need to play the first game in the trilogy.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second game of trilogy

Square Enix

On Twitter, the Final Fantasy 7 team has answered several questions about Rebirth. Recently, co-director Toriyama clarified whether Final Fantasy fans need to play Remake before Rebirth. “No, we have made preparations so that players who did not get a chance to play the first game can fully enjoy Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth,” Toriyama said.

It’s unclear what the “preparations” could allude to in Rebirth. However, future players are curious about the teaser. This also suggests gamers may not have to play Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, either.

In addition to curiosity, Twitch streamer Bltz77 joked how Square Enix could include Remake on the same disc as Rebirth. The original Final Fantasy 7 came in three separate CD-ROM discs – the fewest amount across other PlayStation Final Fantasy games.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releases sometime in Winter 2023. Until then, read below to check out some other games to play.

