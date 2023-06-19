Starfield petition demands the game be exclusive to PS5

Starfield is set to kick start the beginning of more first party Xbox games

A Starfield petition hopes to change Bethesda’s mind in making the game a PlayStation 5 exclusive instead of Xbox.

In the past, Bethesda has made its games available on multiple platforms for many players to enjoy. However, its upcoming space RPG – Starfield – releases on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6, 2023. The reason behind this decision stems from Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media in 2021.

At the Starfield showcase, the devs confirmed the game would be locked at 30 FPS due to a “creative choice.” As a result, some prospective players complained about Bethesda’s decision, but others hoped it would run smoothly.

In addition to the decreased FPS, several PlayStation owners are unhappy that Starfield won’t launch on the console… so much so, that one disgruntled fan even petitioned to demand a PlayStation 5 port and called Xbox CEO Phil Spencer a “pushover.”

Starfield petition flames Xbox’s small player base versus PlayStation

At the time of writing, a Starfield Change.org petition has collected over 1k signatures. Benjamin Dickey – the petition’s author – claimed Starfield would run better on PlayStation than on Xbox and earn more players. Dickey then blasted Xbox owners by saying they didn’t “deserve” Xbox exclusivity.

“Not only are they arrogant and annoying but since the showcase they have been irritating,” he wrote. “They keep sharing Starfield news telling us ‘get an Xbox’ as if they didn’t complain about Spiderman or Ghost of Tsushima or any of the PS titles themselves.”

Dickey continued his long rant in the petition’s description, but some signers weren’t amused by his viewpoints.

“I guarantee you’re the kind of moron who loves it when Xbox gets screwed out of titles by PS and now you’re butthurt the shoe is on the other foot,” one person said.

