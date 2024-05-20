Every Healer change coming in FFXIV: Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail will be introducing new job actions and changes to healers in Dawntrail, here’s every change we know coming in the upcoming expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail is swiftly approaching. The new expansion will increase the level cap up to 100, as well as introduce new job actions for all of the classes. Looking to get the info on what’s changing for healers in Dawntrai? We’ve got you covered.

General Healer changes in FFXIV: Dawntrail

The main change for all healers in Dawntrail is that the cooldown of Swiftcast is being reduced from 60 seconds to 40 seconds. This is a key ability in any healer’s kit, allowing you to swiftly raise any ally or instantly cast an important heal to keep the party alive.

Astrologian

Astrologian has the most changes in Dawntrail with a rework of its card drawing mechanic. Card drawing will no longer be random in Dawntrail, instead, the Astrologian will simultaneously draw cards with offensive, defensive, and curative effects.

As such the Astrodyne buff from playing all 3 cards has also been removed, which used to be Astrologian’s personal buff that gave them mana, spell speed, damage, and healing.

White Mage

White Mage is gaining the ability to quickly dash forward in the upcoming expansion. This will allow them to swiftly get out of danger, or move into range of allies to heal them. Alongside this, White Mage’s personal buff Presence of Mind will now grant the White Mage 3 AOE attacks, giving them a boost to their damage.

Scholar

In Dawntrail, Scholars will have access to the new ability Seraphism, which gives the character wings and massively buffs their healing potential. Alongside this, a new trait for Scholar will grant them a bonus AoE damage spell after using Chain Stratagem.

Sage

Sage will be the first healer with an AoE damage over time spell in Dawntrail. Eukrasia will now enhance Dyskrasia II into Eukrasian Dyskrasia, an AoE spell that deals damage over time to anyone affected.

Sage will also receive a new party buff that grants nearby party members a heal whenever they cast a spell.