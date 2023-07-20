69-year-old FFXIV streamer visited by series creator amid P12S Endwalker raid run

A 69-year-old Japanese Final Fantasy XIV streamer was visited by series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi who offered them encouragement for their Pandaemonium Anabaseios Savage run.

Final Fantasy XIV has blossomed into one of the most popular MMOs on the market today. The game caters well to both hardcore and casual players, offering content to appease the entirety of the player base. For casual players, there are activities like the Grand Saucer, g-posing, crafting and gathering, and even buying your own house. Hardcore players can partake in the game’s many many raids, including the extreme, savage and ultimate difficulty fights.

Article continues after ad

The most recent raid tier Pandaemonium: Anabaseios was released with Patch 6.4 and gave players four new fights to play through. Alongside the normal difficulty of the raid, the savage difficulty introduced some of the hardest fights of the expansion, taking players many hours upon hours of trying to complete.

One 69-year-old Japanese FFXIV streamer was just about to hop into their P12S run before being surprised by one of the greatest legends in all of gaming. Streamer pocochii or pokochii_bigmum on Twitter, was getting to the fight, organizing their party at Radz at Han before heading in. However, one person, in particular, arrived to hand them well wishes.

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi offers encouragement to streamer

It turns out that the literal creator of the Final Fantasy series Hironobu Sakaguchi came to visit Pokochii, sending them well wishes before they headed in. According to Google Translate, the series creator entered the chat and said “Nice to meet you, I’m Sakaguchi”. Obviously astounded, the streamer was clearly excited and dumbfounded to have them watching.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Sakaguchi themself is quite the fan of Final Fantasy XIV, often posting on Twitter showcasing their little Lalafell. They even went so far as to take on one of the game’s toughest fights Dragonsong Reprise, to limited success however.

Article continues after ad

Together the pair discussed how far Sakaguchi has gotten in the raid tier. The creator responding to Pokochii’s question with encouragement, “Just the 4th [fight], around the same point. Let’s do our best!”

It’s not certain if either of the two have cleared the fight as of yet. However, with enough camaraderie and spirit, they’ll be sure to triumph sometime in the near future.