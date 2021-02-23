Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos FIFA 21 Flashback SBC: How to complete - Dexerto

A new Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 21, with Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos getting a boosted card. Here’s what you need to know.

Flashbacks are always a fun addition to Ultimate Team, as they let you grab powerful throwback cards for players that take them back to a special moment or a prime time during their career.

This latest standalone SBC celebrates Kroos’s prolific 2017-2018 LaLiga season playing for Real Madrid with a very nice 93 OVR card that could definitely beef up your midfield lineup.

Toni Kroos Flashback SBC requirements & price

There are three total squads all with their own sets of requirements to knock out in order to complete this SBC, and on top of unlocking Kroos’s powered-up card at the end, you’ll also get a pack reward for each set of challenges.

To grab the German midfielder for yourself you’ll need to build one Bundesliga-themed squad, one La Liga-themed one, and finally, a Top Form challenge to wrap it all up.

The catch is that all three require fairly high ratings: 83 for Bundesliga, 84 for La Liga, and 85 for Top Form, which just might be where the high price tag is coming from.

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Toni Kroos Flashback SBC cost & cheap solutions

Altogether, this SBC should run you around 332,000 to 370,000 FUT Coins to get it all done. Listed below are the cheapest solutions we could find, and to make things as easy as possible none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Bundesliga

La Liga

Top Form

If you want to make Kroos’s powerful new card your own, you have three weeks (21 days) until March 16 to get everything all wrapped up.