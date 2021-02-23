 Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos FIFA 21 Flashback SBC: How to complete - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos FIFA 21 Flashback SBC: How to complete

Published: 23/Feb/2021 19:01 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 19:42

by Bill Cooney

Share

A new Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 21, with Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos getting a boosted card. Here’s what you need to know. 

Flashbacks are always a fun addition to Ultimate Team, as they let you grab powerful throwback cards for players that take them back to a special moment or a prime time during their career.

This latest standalone SBC celebrates Kroos’s prolific 2017-2018 LaLiga season playing for Real Madrid with a very nice 93 OVR card that could definitely beef up your midfield lineup.

Toni Kroos in FIFA 21
EA Sports
Kroos (center) is one of the best midfielders in FIFA 21 already, and this card just makes him better.

Toni Kroos Flashback SBC requirements & price

There are three total squads all with their own sets of requirements to knock out in order to complete this SBC, and on top of unlocking Kroos’s powered-up card at the end, you’ll also get a pack reward for each set of challenges.

To grab the German midfielder for yourself you’ll need to build one Bundesliga-themed squad, one La Liga-themed one, and finally, a Top Form challenge to wrap it all up.

The catch is that all three require fairly high ratings: 83 for Bundesliga, 84 for La Liga, and 85 for Top Form, which just might be where the high price tag is coming from.

Bundesliga

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

  • Number of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Toni Kroos Flashback SBC cost & cheap solutions

Altogether, this SBC should run you around 332,000 to 370,000 FUT Coins to get it all done. Listed below are the cheapest solutions we could find, and to make things as easy as possible none will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

Bundesliga

La Liga

Top Form

If you want to make Kroos’s powerful new card your own, you have three weeks (21 days) until March 16 to get everything all wrapped up.

Additionally, if you do pick him up, be sure to let us know how the veteran midfielder gets on in-game by tweeting us over on Twitter – UltimateTeamUK.
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC: Requirements, cheap solutions, more

Published: 23/Feb/2021 14:26

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 FGS logo and FIFA 21 logo
EA SPORTS

Share

FGS FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

A new FGS Challenge SBC is live in FIFA 21, but if you don’t act fast, you’ll miss out. Here’s what you need to know about the Squad Building Challenge. 

With the launch of FIFA 21, EA SPORTS announced their schedule for the esports side of things – the FIFA Global Series. As ever, players will compete in their regions to become the top dog, and fans benefit as well.

By watching along on Twitch as games are played out, fans can get rewards for Ultimate Team. That’s included packs, unique cards, and FGS Tokens that can be used in different Squad Building Challenges.

Now, a new FGS-based SBC is live in FIFA 21, offering up a cheap pack as your reward. Here’s what you need to know.

FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC requirements

The newest FGS Challenge SBC is similar to one of the older ones. You’ve got to build a mixed team of players, but it’s not as ridiculous a task as the Player of the Month SBCs.

You just need a few rare players from different teams, nations, and leagues – with this one requiring you to use at least three different clubs.

On top of that, the team needs to be at least 80-rated and have 90 chemistry. So, you can’t just throw in a load of fodder cards from your club and complete it. It will take a little bit of work.

  • Clubs: Min. 3
  • Same League Count: Max. 5
  • Same Nation Count: Min. 7
  • Rare players: Min. 5
  • Squad Rating: Min. 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 90

FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC cost & cheap solutions

Now, seeing as this SBC isn’t as bad a task as others, you’re not going to have to completely ransack your collection of Ultimate Team coins.

If you’ve got cards to use, great. If not, FUTBin estimates that it’ll cost between 8,000 and 12,000 coins to complete. Though, we’ve got a few solutions that should make it a little cheaper.

FUTBIN
Solutions for the FGS Challenge in FIFA 21.
FUTBIN
Solutions for the FGS Challenge in FIFA 21.

However, if you want to complete the SBC, you will have to act fast. It’ll be leaving Ultimate Team on February 24th.

Additionally, if you do complete the SBC, let us know what you managed to pack by tweeting us over @UltimateTeamUK.