How to complete FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC: Requirements, cheap solutions, more - Dexerto

A new FGS Challenge SBC is live in FIFA 21, but if you don’t act fast, you’ll miss out. Here’s what you need to know about the Squad Building Challenge.

With the launch of FIFA 21, EA SPORTS announced their schedule for the esports side of things – the FIFA Global Series. As ever, players will compete in their regions to become the top dog, and fans benefit as well.

By watching along on Twitch as games are played out, fans can get rewards for Ultimate Team. That’s included packs, unique cards, and FGS Tokens that can be used in different Squad Building Challenges.

Now, a new FGS-based SBC is live in FIFA 21, offering up a cheap pack as your reward. Here’s what you need to know.

Introducing the FIFA Global Series Swaps! 🔗 Link your EA and Twitch accounts

👀 Watch an eligible #FGS21 tournament for at least 1⃣ hour

📥 Receive an FGS Player Token

♻️ Redeem tokens for #FUT rewards. Details ➡️ https://t.co/5XbVOHXimH pic.twitter.com/2wD8ODTV8I — EA FIFA esports (@EAFIFAesports) October 26, 2020

FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC requirements

The newest FGS Challenge SBC is similar to one of the older ones. You’ve got to build a mixed team of players, but it’s not as ridiculous a task as the Player of the Month SBCs.

You just need a few rare players from different teams, nations, and leagues – with this one requiring you to use at least three different clubs.

On top of that, the team needs to be at least 80-rated and have 90 chemistry. So, you can’t just throw in a load of fodder cards from your club and complete it. It will take a little bit of work.

Clubs: Min. 3

Same League Count: Max. 5

Same Nation Count: Min. 7

Rare players: Min. 5

Squad Rating: Min. 80

Team Chemistry: Min. 90

FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC cost & cheap solutions

Now, seeing as this SBC isn’t as bad a task as others, you’re not going to have to completely ransack your collection of Ultimate Team coins.

If you’ve got cards to use, great. If not, FUTBin estimates that it’ll cost between 8,000 and 12,000 coins to complete. Though, we’ve got a few solutions that should make it a little cheaper.

However, if you want to complete the SBC, you will have to act fast. It’ll be leaving Ultimate Team on February 24th.

However, if you want to complete the SBC, you will have to act fast. It'll be leaving Ultimate Team on February 24th.