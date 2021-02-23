 How to complete FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC: Requirements, cheap solutions, more - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC: Requirements, cheap solutions, more

Published: 23/Feb/2021 14:26

by Connor Bennett
FGS FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

A new FGS Challenge SBC is live in FIFA 21, but if you don’t act fast, you’ll miss out. Here’s what you need to know about the Squad Building Challenge. 

With the launch of FIFA 21, EA SPORTS announced their schedule for the esports side of things – the FIFA Global Series. As ever, players will compete in their regions to become the top dog, and fans benefit as well.

By watching along on Twitch as games are played out, fans can get rewards for Ultimate Team. That’s included packs, unique cards, and FGS Tokens that can be used in different Squad Building Challenges.

Now, a new FGS-based SBC is live in FIFA 21, offering up a cheap pack as your reward. Here’s what you need to know.

FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC requirements

The newest FGS Challenge SBC is similar to one of the older ones. You’ve got to build a mixed team of players, but it’s not as ridiculous a task as the Player of the Month SBCs.

You just need a few rare players from different teams, nations, and leagues – with this one requiring you to use at least three different clubs.

On top of that, the team needs to be at least 80-rated and have 90 chemistry. So, you can’t just throw in a load of fodder cards from your club and complete it. It will take a little bit of work.

  • Clubs: Min. 3
  • Same League Count: Max. 5
  • Same Nation Count: Min. 7
  • Rare players: Min. 5
  • Squad Rating: Min. 80
  • Team Chemistry: Min. 90

FIFA 21 FGS Challenge SBC cost & cheap solutions

Now, seeing as this SBC isn’t as bad a task as others, you’re not going to have to completely ransack your collection of Ultimate Team coins.

If you’ve got cards to use, great. If not, FUTBin estimates that it’ll cost between 8,000 and 12,000 coins to complete. Though, we’ve got a few solutions that should make it a little cheaper.

Solutions for the FGS Challenge in FIFA 21.
Solutions for the FGS Challenge in FIFA 21.

However, if you want to complete the SBC, you will have to act fast. It’ll be leaving Ultimate Team on February 24th.

CS:GO

Real Madrid’s Casemiro explains why CSGO is more nerve-wracking than football

Published: 22/Feb/2021 20:10

by Bill Cooney
Share

Real Madrid’s Casemiro might just be one of the most famous footballers in the world today, but surprisingly enough, playing CSGO makes the pro sweat more than being on the pitch.

The 29-year-old Brazilian has been a fixture for Real Madrid on the field since joining in 2013, but apart from football it’s no secret Casemiro also likes to spend his free time perfecting those CSGO skills.

That’s no surprise seeing as how Valve’s shooter is massive in Brazil, and Miro even has his own esports org for the game. What is surprising though is that Casemiro has claimed in a new interview he gets more nervous streaming CSGO matches than he does playing football in front of thousands of screaming fans.

Casemiro and Neymar (left side) are both huge CSGO fans.

In a new interview with Spanish football site MARCA, Casemiro claimed that playing CSGO on stream for viewers made him more nervous than playing a match at the 80,000+ seat Bernabéu (Real’s home grounds).

“Without a doubt, people are much closer and when I fail, there are some insults,” The pro explained with a laugh. “When I play Counter-Strike I get a lot more nervous there than playing at the Bernabéu. I feel more pressure with people watching me play video games live than football.”

Casemiro also drew interesting comparisons between CSGO and football, saying that he finds most success when he plays similar to his IRL position on the field, instead of a straight-up offensive one.

“I’m one of those that if I go in to play, I don’t like to lose. I’ve tried to play like a striker or winger [in CSGO] and my score has been very low,” he explained.  “I know that my position is defensive midfielder and I have to help my teammates. What I am in real life, I also am in video games.”

While he might not be rushing B and popping off like S1mple, the Brazilian international thinks he manages quite well with his favorite weapon the AWP, and on his favorite map — Inferno — which he called “my Berbabéu.”

He also admitted that despite owning a CSGO team, he doesn’t think he quite has what it takes to play professionally. That’s quite alright though, as he can always fall back on that multi-million dollar football career.