 How to complete FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC: Requirements, solutions, cost - Dexerto
How to complete FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC: Requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 22/Feb/2021 15:02

by Jacob Hale
FIFA 21 mid prime icon upgrade SBC
EA SPORTS

A new SBC has hit FIFA 21, with players able to earn themselves a Mid or Prime ICON in exchange for a few squads — but it won’t be cheap.

ICONs are among the best cards in the game. They bring legends of the sport to the forefront, with names like Pele, Cantona and Gullit revisiting their finest form with massively boosted stats.

As such, they’re also the most expensive, so it’s not always possible to simply go and buy one.

That’s where these SBCs come in handy. If you’re looking to hedge your bets and try your luck at a top name, these Mid or Prime Icon SBCs could be perfect. Here’s all the squads you’ll need to create, as well as the cheapest solutions.

Exchange an 83-rated Squad

Requirements

  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

This squad will cost you around 34-36k according to FUTBIN, depending on which platform you’re on. In return, you’ll get one Electrum Players Pack.

85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
83-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC.

Exchange an 85-rated Squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

This squad should cost you between 160-170k, depending on your platform. In return, you’ll get one Mixed Players Pack.

85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC.

Exchange an 86-rated Squad

Requirements

  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

This squad should cost you between 205-225k, depending on your platform. In return, you’ll get one Small Mixed Rare Players Pack.

86-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
86-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC.

Exchange an 86-rated Squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

This squad should cost you between 220-240k, depending on your platform. In return, you’ll get one Prime Mixed Players Pack.

86-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
86-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC.

After completing all of the above, you will earn either a Mid or Prime version of an ICON. Of course, it’s up to you whether you think this is worthwhile.

In total, this SBC will probably set you back around 650k coins, though prices can and will fluctuate while the SBC is live. While you might end up with the likes of Pele or Ronaldo, it’s also possible that you just end up with a 150k Mid ICON Laudrup. A good player, but not quite the bank-buster you’d be hoping for.

Be sure to tweet us at @UltimateTeamUK to show us what you got from the SBC, and let us know whether you think it’s worthwhile.

FIFA 21 TOTW 22 predictions: Lautaro, Sancho, Richarlison

Published: 22/Feb/2021 14:48

by Connor Bennett
fifa 21 totw 22 precictions with lautaro martinez card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Team of the Week 22 will soon be releasing in FIFA 21 and after some flying performances, it’s looking like we’ll have a solid team. Here are our predictions. 

FIFA 21’s Future Stars promo has finally come to an end, giving way to the highly-anticipated Icon Swaps 2 promo, and there’s plenty more still to come. 

As we approach March, we get into that period where promos like Winter Refresh, Carniball, and FUT Birthday start to have their moment in the spotlight. Though, Team of the Week is still going as strong as ever. 

After another exciting of games across the globe, Team of the Week 22 will soon be hitting packs in Ultimate Team. So, we’ve got another round of predictions. 

Richarlison for Everton in FIFA 22.
EA SPORTS
After goals against City and Liverpool, Richarlison deserves a TOTW card.

Headlining our predictions this week are Lautaro Martinez, Jadon Sancho, Richarlison, and Casemiro. It’s a bit of an attack-heavy set of predictions, but they’re all worthy of a nod.

Sancho gets the nod over Erling Haaland after Borussia Dortmund ran riot in the Revierderby. Richarlison also gets a shout for his derby day heroics, helping Everton beat Liverpool at Anfield for the first since 1999. 

Elsewhere, goalkeepers Daniel Cardenas and Rui Patricio put on stunning performances in tight wins, while Daichi Kamada stole the show as Frankfurt dispatched of Bayern Munich. Patson Daka and Alexander Isak both continued their stunning goalscoring form as well. 

FIFA 21 TOTW 22 Predictions | Team of the Week 22

  • GK: Daniel Cárdenas – Levante
  • GK: Rui Patricio – Wolves
  • LB: Birger Meling – Nimes
  • LB: Filip Mladenovic – Legia Warszawa
  • CB: Dani Calvo – Elche
  • CB: Jerry St Juste – FSV Mainz
  • CDM: Marcel Sabitzer – RB Leipzig
  • CDM: Casemiro – Real Madrid
  • CM: Gaetano Castrovilli – Fiorentina
  • CM: Bernardo Silva – Manchester City
  • CAM: Daichi Kamada – Frankfurt
  • CAM: Mario Gotze – PSV
  • RM: Renato Steffen – Wolfsburg
  • RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • RW: Lucas Piazon – SC Braga
  • LM: Yusuf Erdogan – Kasımpaşa
  • LM: Stephy Mavididi – Montpeiller
  • LW: Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • LW: Harvey Barns – Leicester City
  • ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  • ST: Richarlison – Everton
  • ST: Patson Daka – RB Salzburg
  • ST: Alexander Isak – Real Sociedad
  • ST: Sander Van de Streek – FC Utrecht 

TOTW 16 Silver Stars prediction – Duane Holmes

In terms of a Silver Stars player, we’ve gone for Huddersfield Town’s Duane Holmes.

The American midfielder grabbed a terrific brace in a 4-1 thumping of Swansea City, including a stunning strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 21 and aren’t official. As always, EA might have different plans, but these are the players who we think deserve a nod. 

We don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 22 will be released on Wednesday, February 24 at 6 pm GMT.