How to complete FIFA 21 Mid or Prime ICON SBC: Requirements, solutions, cost - Dexerto

A new SBC has hit FIFA 21, with players able to earn themselves a Mid or Prime ICON in exchange for a few squads — but it won’t be cheap.

ICONs are among the best cards in the game. They bring legends of the sport to the forefront, with names like Pele, Cantona and Gullit revisiting their finest form with massively boosted stats.

As such, they’re also the most expensive, so it’s not always possible to simply go and buy one.

That’s where these SBCs come in handy. If you’re looking to hedge your bets and try your luck at a top name, these Mid or Prime Icon SBCs could be perfect. Here’s all the squads you’ll need to create, as well as the cheapest solutions.

Exchange an 83-rated Squad

Requirements

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

This squad will cost you around 34-36k according to FUTBIN, depending on which platform you’re on. In return, you’ll get one Electrum Players Pack.

Exchange an 85-rated Squad

Requirements

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

This squad should cost you between 160-170k, depending on your platform. In return, you’ll get one Mixed Players Pack.

Exchange an 86-rated Squad

Requirements

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

This squad should cost you between 205-225k, depending on your platform. In return, you’ll get one Small Mixed Rare Players Pack.

Exchange an 86-rated Squad

Requirements

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

Cheapest solution

This squad should cost you between 220-240k, depending on your platform. In return, you’ll get one Prime Mixed Players Pack.

After completing all of the above, you will earn either a Mid or Prime version of an ICON. Of course, it’s up to you whether you think this is worthwhile.

In total, this SBC will probably set you back around 650k coins, though prices can and will fluctuate while the SBC is live. While you might end up with the likes of Pele or Ronaldo, it’s also possible that you just end up with a 150k Mid ICON Laudrup. A good player, but not quite the bank-buster you’d be hoping for.

