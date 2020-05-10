Real Madrid's Marco Asensio has his FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed

Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio has had his insane FIFA 20 Ultimate Team revealed and to say that he is a fan of Premier League cards might be underselling things a little bit.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2014, Marco Asensio has cemented himself as one of the brightest and best young talent that is trying to take the footballing world by storm. There have been plenty of ups – he has got two Champions League winners medals to his name already – but also a few downs, most notably, missing the 2019/20 season with an ACL injury.

Though, off the pitch, the versatile forward has also made a name for himself with his FIFA prowess. He recently won the LaLiga Santander Challenge, defeating a number of fellow professionals and even ended up being rewarded with a Player Moments card because of his glory.

When it comes to Ultimate Team, however, the 24-year-old appears to have an even deadlier lineup at his disposal. His team was revealed by Reddit user SteOwens95, who noted that they’d just managed to defeat him 4-1, but his 99-rated pro player card was a handful to play against.

Joining the 99-rated virtual version of himself, Asensio has a lineup full of icon cards including Diego Maradona, Ruud Gullit, Carlos Puyol, and Carlos Alberto. Ultimate Team staples like Virgil Van Dijk, David De Gea, and N’Golo Kante also make it in.

Marco Asensio’s FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Starting XI

GK: David De Gea - 89

LWB: Ricardo Pereria - 88

RWB: Carlos Alberto - 90

CB: Carlos Puyol - 90

CB: Virgil Van Dijk - 90

CB: Kyle Walker - 87

CM: Ruud Gullit - 90

CM: N’Golo Kante - 90

RM: Sadio Mane - 91

LM: Marco Asensio - 99

ST: Diego Maradona - 95

Asensio’s team is pretty deadly, but, there is plenty of room for improvement. Both De Gea and Van Dijk could be upgraded thanks to their numerous special cards.

You could also bump up the icons to the prime forms, but, it is Asensio’s team at the end of the day If you’ve got any changes that you’d recommend, be sure to let us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.