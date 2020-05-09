How to complete Ansu Fati TOTSSF Moments SBC in FIFA 20: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS have released a new TOTS So Far SBC for Barcelona/Spain winger Ansu Fati in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team FUT, and we've got the cheapest solutions, in-game stats, total cost, and everything else you need to complete it.

Team of the Season So Far Moments is a brand new type of card introduced in FIFA 20 which celebrates a player who, while they may not have had a TOTS-worthy season, shined enough at times to earn some recognition.

The latest one, released on May 9, is for Ansu Fati, a 17-year old who not only broke through the ranks at FC Barcelona this season, but also looked like a superstar in the making at times. This special item is in honor of his record-breaking brace against Levante, becoming the youngest ever in club history to score two goals in a match.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClOTGN_R6Ns

Advertisement

Ansu Fati TOTSSF Moments in-game stats

It's safe to say that this 89-rated Ansu Fati item is a massive upgrade over his only other card in FUT 20 – a 73-rated non-rare silver.

The in-game stats are stellar, to say the least, featuring a blistering pace, impeccable shooting, and more-than-good-enough passing. However, his best aspect might be dribbling; the 94-rated category features four stats over 90, including 99 agility and 99 balance, a very rare combination to find in FIFA.

What further brings this card together is the fact that he has four-star skill moves and weak foot, as well as high/medium work rates – a very good combination that everyone wants in their wingers.

Advertisement

SBC requirements, solutions, cost

This Ansu Fati TOTSSF SBC has two squad building components, and as you'd guess, completing them isn't exactly that cheap. FIFA database website FUTBIN currently estimates this challenge to cost around 156,000 coins on PlayStation 4, 149,000 on Xbox One, and 166,000 on Origin PC.

LA MASIA:

Players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

Team chemistry: Min 80

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

LA LIGA:

Players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

Team chemistry: Min 75

Players in the squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Here are the current cheapest solutions for both squad building components without needing loyalty or any position-change cards.

LA MASIA:

LA LIGA:

Advertisement

As always, it's important to note that player prices in the FUT Market are always fluctuating, so the cost of doing this SBC could go up or down depending on when you do it.

Read More: 6 big changes that need to happen in FIFA 21

However, you won't have much time to decide because this SBC was only made available for three days and will expire on Tuesday, May 12.

Make sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for all the latest FIFA 20 news, updates, guides, and more.