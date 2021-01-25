Logo
NBA star Joel Embiid's ridiculous 30-0 FIFA 21 FUT squad revealed

Published: 25/Jan/2021 23:28

by Bill Cooney

FIFA 21

NBA star Joel Embiid recently went 30-0 in FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team, and the stacked squad he used to do it was revealed not long after.

It’s no secret that Embiid, one of the NBA’s biggest stars right now, is a huge FIFA fan. It’s practically all he posts about on Twitter, and he’s even playable as an in-game character in VOLTA. Recently he accomplished a major milestone for any player: going 30-0 in FUT Champions.

Perhaps to keep his competitive edge, Embidd hasn’t actually posted any pictures of the lineup he went undefeated with. Every player knows you don’t want your opponent to know what they’re facing, but thanks to some investigative internet users we now know what players he used to reach 30-0.

We’ve written plenty of times about pro footballers sharing their Ultimate Team lineups, but Embiid might be the first NBA player that’s big enough into FIFA to warrant a story of his own.

Since none of Embiid’s squad lineups we’ve seen have been officially posted by the player himself, take this lineup with a grain of salt as it could very well get changed by him soon.

Joel Embiid’s FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

@MarkOmokaro/Twitter
You think Embiid has enough ICONs here?

Embiid’s squad is stacked, to say the very least. It’s even better than the one officially featured in FIFA a few weeks ago, which just goes to show how active a player the big man really is. Looking at the 92 Overall Squad Rating, 100 Chemistry, and six ICON cards present, it’s not hard to see how he achieved 30-0.

  • GK: Edwin Van Der Sar (89)
  • CB: Kyle Walker (86)
  • CB: Raphael Varane (88)
  • LB: Theo Fernandez (87)
  • RB: Carlos Alberto ‘Capita’ Torres (90)
  • CDM: Ruud Gullit (90)
  • CDM: Patrick Vieira (91)
  • CAM: Pele (95)
  • CAM: Cristiano Ronaldo (98)
  • CAM: Kylian Mbappe (97)
  • ST: Ronaldo (96)

Unlike the pro footballers who share their teams, Embiid was sadly not able to include himself in his Ultimate Team lineup, as he’s only available to play in VOLTA.

It remains to be seen how long Embiid can keep his streak going, but based on the lineup of cards he currently has, and the fact he’s obviously an active manager grabbing the best cards he can, we’d say 60-0 isn’t out of reach at all.

FIFA 21 TOTW 18 predictions: Hazard, Felix, De Jong

Published: 25/Jan/2021 14:50

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 18 Predictions with Eden Hazard card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 18 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though we’ve got TOTY cards in packs, it could be a nice team So, here are our predictions. 

After long last, EA SPORTS have started releasing Team of the Year cards into FIFA 21. We’ve had a stacked forward line of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski in packs and more cards are coming. 

It’s one of those interesting times in Ultimate Team where packs are being ripped over and over, and there are multiple promos up for grabs as Team of the Week is on the horizon too. 

Even though some of the best of the best players won’t be in TOTW, and there will likely be a lack of English sides due to their involvement with the FA Cup, Team of the Week 18 could still be a pretty nice squad. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the predictions.

Joao Felix in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Joao Felix is well worthy of a TOTW card in FIFA 21.

Headlining our predictions this week are Eden Hazard, Joao Felix, Karim Benzema, and Frenkie De Jong. Bar Felix, all three could have rightfully earned nods for TOTY, so it’s not a shoddy set. 

After them, Burnley’s Nick Pope deserves a shout for his MOTM and clean sheet in the win over Liverpool, while PSG’s Mauro Icardi and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi are both worthy choices after their performances. 

Rangers defender Borna Barišić was the pick of the bunch from their 5-0 win, so he’s in. As are Filip Kostic and Andrej Kramaric.

FIFA 21 TOTW 18 Predictions | Team of the Week 18

  • GK: Nick Pope – Burnley
  • GK: Jiří Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • RB: Youcef Atal – Nice
  • LB: Borna Barišić – Rangers
  • CB: Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • CB: Marcelo – Lyon
  • CB: Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz
  • CB: Cristian Romero – Atalanta
  • CDM: Petros – Al Nassr
  • CM: Arthur – Juventus
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Sergio Canales – Real Betis
  • LM: Filip Kostic – Frankfurt
  • LW: Eden Hazard – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • CAM: Bernard Mensah – Besiktas
  • CAM: Joao Felix – Aletico Madrid
  • CF: Mauro Icardi – PSG
  • CF: Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar
  • ST: Reza Ghoochannejhad – PEC Zwolle

TOTW 18 Silver Stars prediction – Ui Jo Hwang

In terms of a silver stars prediction, Bordeaux’s Korean striker Ui Jo Hwang might be an unusual choice, given he’s already a 73, but he’s a worthwhile pick.

The 28-year-old bagged both of the French side’s goals in a 2-1 win over Angers and is well worth a special card. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 18 and are reliant on EA deciding, again, on not using FA Cup performances. If they, which would break with tradition, then who knows who makes it. 

Though, we won’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 18 will be released on Wednesday, January 27 at 6 pm GMT.