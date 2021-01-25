Logo
FIFA 21 TOTW 18 predictions: Hazard, Felix, De Jong

Published: 25/Jan/2021 14:50

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 18 Predictions with Eden Hazard card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 18 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though we’ve got TOTY cards in packs, it could be a nice team So, here are our predictions. 

After long last, EA SPORTS have started releasing Team of the Year cards into FIFA 21. We’ve had a stacked forward line of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski in packs and more cards are coming. 

It’s one of those interesting times in Ultimate Team where packs are being ripped over and over, and there are multiple promos up for grabs as Team of the Week is on the horizon too. 

Even though some of the best of the best players won’t be in TOTW, and there will likely be a lack of English sides due to their involvement with the FA Cup, Team of the Week 18 could still be a pretty nice squad. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the predictions.

Joao Felix in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Joao Felix is well worthy of a TOTW card in FIFA 21.

Headlining our predictions this week are Eden Hazard, Joao Felix, Karim Benzema, and Frenkie De Jong. Bar Felix, all three could have rightfully earned nods for TOTY, so it’s not a shoddy set. 

After them, Burnley’s Nick Pope deserves a shout for his MOTM and clean sheet in the win over Liverpool, while PSG’s Mauro Icardi and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi are both worthy choices after their performances. 

Rangers defender Borna Barišić was the pick of the bunch from their 5-0 win, so he’s in. As are Filip Kostic and Andrej Kramaric.

FIFA 21 TOTW 18 Predictions | Team of the Week 18

  • GK: Nick Pope – Burnley
  • GK: Jiří Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • RB: Youcef Atal – Nice
  • LB: Borna Barišić – Rangers
  • CB: Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • CB: Marcelo – Lyon
  • CB: Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz
  • CB: Cristian Romero – Atalanta
  • CDM: Petros – Al Nassr
  • CM: Arthur – Juventus
  • CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • CM: Sergio Canales – Real Betis
  • LM: Filip Kostic – Frankfurt
  • LW: Eden Hazard – Real Madrid
  • CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • CAM: Bernard Mensah – Besiktas
  • CAM: Joao Felix – Aletico Madrid
  • CF: Mauro Icardi – PSG
  • CF: Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona
  • ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • ST: Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar
  • ST: Reza Ghoochannejhad – PEC Zwolle

TOTW 18 Silver Stars prediction – Ui Jo Hwang

In terms of a silver stars prediction, Bordeaux’s Korean striker Ui Jo Hwang might be an unusual choice, given he’s already a 73, but he’s a worthwhile pick.

The 28-year-old bagged both of the French side’s goals in a 2-1 win over Angers and is well worth a special card. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 18 and are reliant on EA deciding, again, on not using FA Cup performances. If they, which would break with tradition, then who knows who makes it. 

Though, we won’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 18 will be released on Wednesday, January 27 at 6 pm GMT.

How to complete Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC

Published: 25/Jan/2021 11:31

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

EA SPORTS have released a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC), offering players the chance to earn an upgraded Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 card, celebrating one of his most prolific moments in his career to date.

Celebrating his superb assist combination for a goal in Coppa Italia 19/20, presumably the brilliant run of play he shared with Higuain against Udinese, Dybala has continued to prove himself as an insane talent.

The Juventus centre forward has become a fan-favorite, and it’s easy to see why, with this SBC showing off just how good he can be.

paulo dybala fifa 21 player moments sbc toty
EA SPORTS
Dybala’s Player Moments SBC arrives around the same time as the huge Team of the Year release.

So, let’s take a look at the required squads and cheapest solutions available to complete this SBC.

Paulo Dybala FIFA 21 Player Moments SBC: Solution & Cost

To unlock this SBC, you’ll have to build out two squads that total to around 190-200k, which isn’t too shabby considering the card you’re getting for it.

These two squads are built around Piemonte Calcio and Serie A, so they shouldn’t be too hard to complete.

Bianconeri

This first squad requires a mix of players replicating Piemonte Calcio’s formation.

  • Players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Players in the Squad: 11

In exchange for this squad, you’ll get one Prime Electrum Players Pack.

Cheapest solution:

This is the cheapest solution according to FUTBIN, costing around 70k.

Dybala Player Moments SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Dybala Player Moments SBC solution.

Serie A TIM

This squad should simply feature players from Serie A.

  • # of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

In exchange for this squad, you’ll get one Rare Mixed Players Pack.

Cheapest solution:

This is the cheapest solution according to FUTBIN, costing around 125k.

Dybala Player Moments SBC solution
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
Dybala Player Moments SBC solution.

All in all, this shouldn’t set you back any more than 200k, though we know the market fluctuates a little depending on the popularity of SBCs, so make sure you’ve got enough to cover it.

This Dybala Player Moments SBC comes at the same time as the annual Team of the Year promo, which has seen the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski get major upgrades for their incredible performances across the year.

While Dybala didn’t make the cut, this SBC still seems a reasonable one to complete, especially if you’re not hedging your bets on getting any TOTY cards.