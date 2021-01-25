FIFA 21 TOTW 18 predictions: Hazard, Felix, De Jong

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 18 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though we’ve got TOTY cards in packs, it could be a nice team So, here are our predictions.

After long last, EA SPORTS have started releasing Team of the Year cards into FIFA 21. We’ve had a stacked forward line of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and Robert Lewandowski in packs and more cards are coming.

It’s one of those interesting times in Ultimate Team where packs are being ripped over and over, and there are multiple promos up for grabs as Team of the Week is on the horizon too.

Even though some of the best of the best players won’t be in TOTW, and there will likely be a lack of English sides due to their involvement with the FA Cup, Team of the Week 18 could still be a pretty nice squad. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the predictions.

Headlining our predictions this week are Eden Hazard, Joao Felix, Karim Benzema, and Frenkie De Jong. Bar Felix, all three could have rightfully earned nods for TOTY, so it’s not a shoddy set.

After them, Burnley’s Nick Pope deserves a shout for his MOTM and clean sheet in the win over Liverpool, while PSG’s Mauro Icardi and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi are both worthy choices after their performances.

Rangers defender Borna Barišić was the pick of the bunch from their 5-0 win, so he’s in. As are Filip Kostic and Andrej Kramaric.

GK: Nick Pope – Burnley

GK: Jiří Pavlenka – Werder Bremen

RB: Youcef Atal – Nice

LB: Borna Barišić – Rangers

CB: Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach

CB: Marcelo – Lyon

CB: Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz

CB: Cristian Romero – Atalanta

CDM: Petros – Al Nassr

CM: Arthur – Juventus

CM: Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona

CM: Sergio Canales – Real Betis

LM: Filip Kostic – Frankfurt

LW: Eden Hazard – Real Madrid

CAM: Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma

CAM: Bernard Mensah – Besiktas

CAM: Joao Felix – Aletico Madrid

CF: Mauro Icardi – PSG

CF: Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona

ST: Karim Benzema – Real Madrid

ST: Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim

ST: Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar

ST: Reza Ghoochannejhad – PEC Zwolle

TOTW 18 Silver Stars prediction – Ui Jo Hwang

In terms of a silver stars prediction, Bordeaux’s Korean striker Ui Jo Hwang might be an unusual choice, given he’s already a 73, but he’s a worthwhile pick.

The 28-year-old bagged both of the French side’s goals in a 2-1 win over Angers and is well worth a special card.

This man is on fire, two goals in 12 min ! [2-0] #FCGBSCO pic.twitter.com/wLEYmHxzds — Girondins English (@girondins_en) January 24, 2021

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 18 and are reliant on EA deciding, again, on not using FA Cup performances. If they, which would break with tradition, then who knows who makes it.

Though, we won’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 18 will be released on Wednesday, January 27 at 6 pm GMT.