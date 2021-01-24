Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna has stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Giovanni Reyna is one of the brightest prospects in world football, but he still finds time to kick back and play some FIFA 21. His Ultimate Team is stacked, too, featuring Van Dijk, Beckham, Mbappe, and more.

Given he has the hopes of a nation on his shoulders, while also representing one of the world’s biggest club sides, it understandable Giovanni Reyna would want to take some well-earned downtime to play some FIFA.

Younger players tend to be big on their FIFA, as we’ve already seen some legendary squads built by the likes of Mason Mount and Phil Foden, but Reyna’s is much more modest — at least by pro player standards.

But it’s still absolutely stacked, featuring one ICON, four special cards, plus his own 99-rated pro player card, as well as some other world-class talent that will fill opponents with dread.

Giovanni Reyna’s Ultimate Team revealed

Posting on the FIFA subreddit, u/FastPolarBear revealed Reyna’s full team after playing against him in Weekend League.

It’s very attacking, as he picked a 4-3-3(4) formation with a rock-solid defensive core of Virgil van Dijk and Carles Puyol, with Alisson Becker in goal. His midfield is well-balanced, too, with Fede Valverde doing the dirty work and David Silva supplying a four-pronged attack of David Beckham, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, and Reyna himself.

Here’s Giovanni Reyna’s full Ultimate Team:

GK: Alisson Becker (90)

Alisson Becker (90) RB: Nelson Semedo (83)

Nelson Semedo (83) CB: Virgil van Dijk (90)

Virgil van Dijk (90) CB: Carles Puyol (92)

Carles Puyol (92) LB: Jordi Alba (86)

Jordi Alba (86) CM: Federico Valverde (83)

Federico Valverde (83) CM: David Silva (89)

David Silva (89) CAM: Karim Benzema (92)

Karim Benzema (92) RW: David Beckham (86)

David Beckham (86) ST: Kylian Mbappe (90)

Kylian Mbappe (90) LW: Giovanni Reyna (99)

It’s clear Reyna isn’t so much concerned about chemistry as about cramming as many quality players as possible into his team. While there’s a lot of pressure on his limited number of defenders to do the dirty work, it still looks like a fun team to muck about with.

Read More: Harry Hesketh hits back at FIFA 21 FGS ban

Despite the onfield quality, the most eye-catching part of Reyna’s team has to be the name in the top left. It’s not often you see players showing a sense of humor, but we’re all for it.

Reyna’s opponent revealed his pro card scored a last-minute winner in extra time in their FUT Weekend clash, which just shows the value of having access to the best cards in the game.