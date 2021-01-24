 Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna has stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed - Dexerto
Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna has stacked FIFA 21 Ultimate Team revealed

Published: 24/Jan/2021 11:14

by Luke Edwards
FIFARosters/Dexerto

FIFA Pro Player Cards

USMNT and Borussia Dortmund star Giovanni Reyna is one of the brightest prospects in world football, but he still finds time to kick back and play some FIFA 21. His Ultimate Team is stacked, too, featuring Van Dijk, Beckham, Mbappe, and more.

Given he has the hopes of a nation on his shoulders, while also representing one of the world’s biggest club sides, it understandable Giovanni Reyna would want to take some well-earned downtime to play some FIFA.

Younger players tend to be big on their FIFA, as we’ve already seen some legendary squads built by the likes of Mason Mount and Phil Foden, but Reyna’s is much more modest — at least by pro player standards.

But it’s still absolutely stacked, featuring one ICON, four special cards, plus his own 99-rated pro player card, as well as some other world-class talent that will fill opponents with dread.

Borussia Dortmund players in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Dortmund have a powerful squad in FIFA 21.

Giovanni Reyna’s Ultimate Team revealed

Posting on the FIFA subreddit, u/FastPolarBear revealed Reyna’s full team after playing against him in Weekend League.

It’s very attacking, as he picked a 4-3-3(4) formation with a rock-solid defensive core of Virgil van Dijk and Carles Puyol, with Alisson Becker in goal. His midfield is well-balanced, too, with Fede Valverde doing the dirty work and David Silva supplying a four-pronged attack of David Beckham, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, and Reyna himself.

Here’s Giovanni Reyna’s full Ultimate Team:

  • GK: Alisson Becker (90)
  • RB: Nelson Semedo (83)
  • CB: Virgil van Dijk (90)
  • CB: Carles Puyol (92)
  • LB: Jordi Alba (86)
  • CM: Federico Valverde (83)
  • CM: David Silva (89)
  • CAM: Karim Benzema (92)
  • RW: David Beckham (86)
  • ST: Kylian Mbappe (90)
  • LW: Giovanni Reyna (99)

giovanni reyna fut xi

It’s clear Reyna isn’t so much concerned about chemistry as about cramming as many quality players as possible into his team. While there’s a lot of pressure on his limited number of defenders to do the dirty work, it still looks like a fun team to muck about with.

Despite the onfield quality, the most eye-catching part of Reyna’s team has to be the name in the top left. It’s not often you see players showing a sense of humor, but we’re all for it.

Reyna’s opponent revealed his pro card scored a last-minute winner in extra time in their FUT Weekend clash, which just shows the value of having access to the best cards in the game.

How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs (January 2021)

Published: 23/Jan/2021 7:00

by Andrew Amos
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

Twitch Prime Gaming loot for FIFA 21 looks like it’ll be back at the end of January. After a long while of waiting, here’s what you can expect: including the type of pack, when you can claim, and more.

Last year, a number of free packs were made available to members of the game’s community on a month-by-month basis. Alongside their Division Rivals and FUT Champions rewards, these help gather a big squad of players which can be useful for either playing with, or alternatively for completing SBCs.

The more cards, the better. That’s a general rule for Ultimate Team.

A lot of players will have redeemed these in the past, so let’s take a look at what to expect in the future.

FIFA 21 van dijk and fabinhoSome big players can walk out of FUT packs, so anything free is a bonus for players.

FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards

EA SPORTS hasn’t given players any proper indication that Prime Gaming rewards will be back. However, dataminers have. FUT Watch uncovered pack art for the Prime Gaming pack in the FIFA 21 files on January 21, meaning their launch shouldn’t be far away.

Once they roll out, you’ll know. The FIFA Twitter account always notifies players when a new promotion starts, and the Prime packs are no exception.

What’s included in the FIFA 21 Prime Gaming pack?

While it’s not set in stone yet, players can expect potentially similar rewards to those doled out for FIFA 20. The FIFA 20 Twitch Prime packs, which were last handed out in August, included:

  • 1x 83+ OVR Player
  • 5x Rare Gold Players

While it’s not the most stunning pack, more players are always a good thing in FIFA. Plus, if you can get it for free with Twitch Prime, you wouldn’t turn it down. Maybe your pack luck might strike with it.

When will FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards come out?

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 1 Rewards
EA SPORTS
Rewards are expected to come out soon in FIFA 21.

Chances are, given the release of the pack art at the end of January, rewards will start rolling out early in February. Based on timings from FIFA 20, this’ll give Twitch Prime users around six or seven packs to redeem before FIFA 22 comes out.

Once we have an official release date and time, we will update this article.

How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

When the FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards start rolling out, you’ll only need to do a few things to get them.

  1. Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account, on their website.
  2. Connect an EA SPORTS account to the Twitch account.
  3. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page.
  4. Claim the rewards from there.
  5. Load up FIFA 21 and select ‘Store’ on the Ultimate Team screen.
  6. Click ‘My Packs’ and your rewards should be delivered – ready to open!

If you get a Prime Gaming pack after they launch, be sure to tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with your opening ⁠— especially if you get something nice!