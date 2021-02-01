 Thibaut Courtois blasts EA over 99-rated FIFA 21 pro player card - Dexerto
Thibaut Courtois blasts EA over 99-rated FIFA 21 pro player card

Published: 1/Feb/2021 12:59

by Jacob Hale
Real Madrid thibaut courtois fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has blasted EA SPORTS over his 99-rated FIFA 21 pro player card, saying that he uses his Team of the Week instead of it.

While you can never be 100% sure who you’re facing on Ultimate Team, there’s one giveaway when you’re playing a professional footballer: their turquoise-colored pro player card with a 99 rating.

Obviously, not every footballer has one, but often you’ll find them running rings around you if they’re any good at the game, and the 99 card is a daunting prospect to come up against.

Courtois, though, isn’t convinced. In fact he thinks his pro player card is considerably worse than even his base card, and refuses to use it now.

belgium national team 2018
Soccer.ru
Courtois has played football at the very highest level, but thinks the virtual sport could do with some improvement.

While racing together in virtual F1, La Liga’s most expensive goalkeeper was asked about his FIFA 21 team by FIFA streamer Peter ‘Pieface’ Shepherd, who asked if he uses himself in goal.

Courtois confirmed that he does, but uses his Team of the Week card instead of his unique, EA-issued 99 card.

Confirming that his TOTW card is better than the 99, the Belgian shot stopper said that “the 99 card is sh*t. Instead of making it better, they just put 99 but make it, like, 59.”

Through Pieface’s laughter — and that of the stream — Courtois adds that “it doesn’t seem great,” but he does have the safety of Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane in front of him at CB.

Courtois isn’t the first player to hit out at EA over FIFA matters. When ratings were announced at the start of the season, Lukaku took serious issue with his, while more recently players such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gareth Bale have complained about using their likeness without the rights to.

While we wouldn’t say no to a 99-rated pro player card, this does dampen the allure of them just a little.

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions: Salah, Lautaro, Suarez

Published: 1/Feb/2021 14:52 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 14:53

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 19 predictions with a Mo Salah card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

Team of the Year cards are still in packs in FIFA 21, but we’ve got Team of the Week 19 on the horizon as well, and it looks like a tasty squad if our predictions are spot on. 

With English teams once again competing in the FA Cup, FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18 gave a chance for other leagues to get their moment in the spotlight. Though, we also had the release of more Team of the Year cards to make things a little more interesting as EA dug deep for new cards.

It was a pretty interesting set of cards, and with Team of the Week 19 on the horizon, we once again have the Team of the Year release throwing a curveball into proceedings.

However, after some standout performances from Liverpool, Leeds United, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid, TOTW 19 should have some nice cards. So, without any further ado, let’s get into the predictions.

Lautaro Martinez in FIFA 21 with Inter Milan
Graphics: EA SPORTS
Lauataro is well worth a FIFA 21 TOTW nod this week.

This week, our predictions are headlined with Liverpool’s Mo Salah, Atletico’s Luis Suarez, and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. Again, it’s a forward heavy set of predictions, but they’re all worthwhile nominees.

We also have Callum Wilson from Newcastle United making their cut after his brace against Everton. Leeds’ Patrick Bamford run Leicester ragged, and he deserves a card. As does FC Koln’s Marius Wolf.

There are also nods for Ajax’s Dusan Tadic, Borussia Dortmund’s Thomas Delaney, and Lyon’s Leo Dubois.

FIFA 21 TOTW 19 Predictions | Team of the Week 19

  • GK: Vicente Guaita – Crystal Palace
  • GK: Juan Musso – Udinese
  • RB: Cesar Azpilicueta – Chelsea
  • RB: Leo Dubois – Lyon
  • CB: John Brooks – Wolfsburg
  • CB: Paweł Bochniewicz – Heerenveen
  • CDM: Cheick Doucouré – RC Lens
  • CDM: Thomas Soucek – West Ham United
  • CM: Ilkay Gundogan – Manchester City
  • CM: Thomas Delaney – Borussia Dortmund
  • CM: Laurent Abergel – Lorient
  • RM: Marius Wolf – FC Koln
  • LM: Henry Onyekuru – Galatasry
  • LW: Mislav Oršić – Dinamo Zagreb
  • CAM: Christopher Nkunku – RB Leipzig
  • CF: : Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • ST: Mo Salah – Liverpool
  • ST: Luis Suarez – Atletico Madrid
  • ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
  • ST: Callum Wilson – Newcastle United
  • ST: Patrick Bamford – Leeds United
  • ST: Andre Silva – Eintracht Frankfurt
  • ST: Rafa Mir – Huesca

TOTW 19 Silver Stars prediction – Ahmed Hassan

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’re going with Olympiakos’ Ahmed Hassan.

The forward bagged two goals and chipped in with an assist in a 3-1 win over Apollon Smyrnis and is well worthy of his first special card of FIFA 21. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 19 and aren’t official in any way. EA might spring for some other players based on what promos they’ve got lined up given we’ve now moved into February. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long either way to find out. Team of the Week 19 will be released on Wednesday, February 3 at 6 pm GMT.