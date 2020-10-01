How to pre-download FIFA 21 before October 9 release date

FIFA 21 is already available for pre-download ahead of the annual title’s October 9 release date ⁠— here’s everything you need to know to get ready ahead of time and be all set to jump right into the action when EA’s new game finally arrives.

The next FIFA title is just over the horizon ⁠— ten days away, to be exact ⁠— but some players are already able to get into the game early, or prepare their downloads ahead of time.

If you are on Origin (PC) and have an EA Play subscription, or EA Play Pro, you can download and preload FIFA 21 right now. The same applies to Xbox One players; got EA Play? Then FIFA 21 is already waiting to be downloaded on your console.

Here’s how to get it all ready:

How to pre-download FIFA 21

Turn on your PC or Xbox One.

Head to the official EA Play app.

Select the “FIFA 21” listing, and choose “Get.”

Head back to your game library.

FIFA 21 will now be listed among your owned games.

Select the FIFA 21 game, and load options.

Hit “Download Game.”

Head to your Downloads tab to double-check.

Once the download is finished, you’re good to go!

Things are a little different if you’re choosing to play FIFA 21 through either PlayStation 4 or on the Steam app on PC. Both these platforms are separate from EA’s rollout, and pre-download times are decided by Sony and Valve respectively.

FIFA 21 should be available to pre-download on both, of course, you may just have to wait before the option appears. Dexerto predicts this will happen sometime on Oct. 1. When it does, follow the above steps to set up your pre-download.

Here are the official FIFA 21 times for all pre-downloads:

FIFA 21 pre-download times

UK ⁠— 2pm (BST)

Europe ⁠— 3pm (CEST)

East Coast United States ⁠— 9am (EDT)

West Coast United States ⁠— 6am (PDT)

Australia ⁠— 11pm (AEST)

The full FIFA 21 release is on Friday, October 9. Players can also access the game early with EA Play, and will be given 10 hours to access the full title.

FIFA 21 Ultimate and Champions editions will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 6.