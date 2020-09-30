The official countdown for FIFA 21 early access has begun and if you're wondering when it starts, you've come to the right place. We now know the official FIFA 21 EA Play start time.

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players might be heading into the game's WebApp version from September 30, but soon enough EA Access is opening up for them too.

The game's developers have started up a live countdown timer, and when it runs out the game will launch for a 10-hour trial, as usual.

FIFA 21 EA Play release date and start time

There is a live countdown embedded on the official FIFA 21 website, which shows that when the clock strikes zero the early access fun will begin.

According to this information, FIFA 21 EA Play will start up on October 1, 4pm (BST).

When it starts up, players will be able to cruise around the menus, listen to the new soundtrack, and play whichever mode they would like for a limited time.

FIFA 21 soundtrack revealed: Dua Lipa, Stormzy, more

If you're wondering which tracks will be included in FIFA 21 early access, you will be delighted to know EA have released the entire list – available to listen to on Spotify.

Big names like Dua Lipa and Stormzy will obviously catch the eye of fans, but the entire list can be found below.

FIFA 21 playlist

VOLTA Football soundtrack

FIFA 21 EA Play prices

The pricing for EA Play is pretty much what we've come to expect from EA Access. For PC players, though, there's also the option of EA Play Pro for additional benefits.

EA Play

Monthly: £3.99 / $4.99

£3.99 / $4.99 Yearly: £19.99 / $29.99

EA Play Pro (PC only)