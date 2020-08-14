How to get FIFA 21 beta codes | Ultimate Team, Career Mode, more

EA SPORTS have put everybody on red alert by firing out FIFA 21 beta codes, leaving many Xbox One and PS4 players wondering how to get one. Here's everything you need to know.

With every passing year, the game's developers opens up several trial opportunities with their games. These include beta access, demo version, FUT Web App & Companion App, as well as EA Access, and pre-order access.

Now that the closed beta has been set live, players are scrambling for codes. Understandably, as well, because if you don't have one and a friend does, it's not exactly ideal. So, let's run through all of the frequently asked questions about the beta so you know the score.

FIFA 21 closed beta: Everything you need to know

How to get FIFA 21 beta

The only way you are actually guaranteed a closed beta code is if you are a verified FUT Champions player. What does that mean? You managed to rack up at least 27 wins during one Weekend League competition in FIFA 20. Those players have been sent codes already, but there are more to come. They are sent out via email.

Aside from your FUT Champs performances, there's just one other way to personally affect EA's random selection of beta codes. Opting in on EA's emails is also a great way to enhance your chances. To do this, follow the steps below.

How to sign up for EA emails

Go to your EA Account Email Preferences. From there, check the box to be informed about new EA services and news emails. Remember to make sure you're checking the right email address as well. Then, even if it's not guaranteed, wait to be granted access. If you receive one, check the mode you have been granted access to. Load up the beta code onto your Xbox One or PlayStation 4 console.

Are FIFA 21 beta codes transferable?

The answer to this one is, unfortunately, no.

The code that EA sends out to players can only be used by the account that has been granted access. This means that you cannot use a friend's code, even if they have been sent one and do not wish to use it.

When does the FIFA 21 beta end?

The closed beta went live on August 13 and ends on September 1. That means those granted access have just over two weeks to play the game, although much of it will change in the weeks and months that follow.

What's included in the beta?

Just like previous seasons, the FIFA 21 Closed Beta includes access to three different game modes. These include Career Mode, Ultimate Team, VOLTA Football, and Pro Clubs. These have been confirmed by EA.

Of those three modes, Ultimate Team has been tweaked the most for the new season. You should expect to see FUT stadiums, FUT Events, and all of those features that have been confirmed by developers already.

Does anything carry over from beta?

Saved data from the beta version will not be carried over to the actual game, so don't get too emotionally connected to anything you create or build.

Player ratings real?

The Closed Beta is actually an older version of the game. This means that all ratings are not set in stone and are actually from the previous title.

The same goes for other features, as some may not reflect absolutely everything that has been confirmed so far. Try to enjoy the beta, but know the actual in-game experience is likely to vary dramatically for launch.

Can you share anything from the beta?

It's strictly forbidden to share FIFA 21 Closed Beta content online. Otherwise, you will be breaking the DMCA agreement signed when agreeing to play the game.

FIFA 21 beta leaks

Leaks should be pretty hard to come by. In the event that any players do break the terms and leak gameplay – or other content – it's likely to be hit with copyright strikes from EA SPORTS very quickly. So, for those who do not have access, don't get your hopes up.

That's it! Those are the answers to all of your FAQs for the FIFA 21 Closed Beta. Follow @UltimateTeamUK for more guides, news, and leaks for FIFA 21.