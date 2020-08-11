EA SPORTS unveil FIFA 21 Ultimate Team next-gen plans

EA SPORTS have laid out their plans for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s move to next-gen which will include cross-gen markets for Xbox Series X and PS5, but not cross-gen or cross-platform play.

Each year, when the build-up to the next FIFA game starts to rumble on, fans get excited by pretty much everything that EA unveils. This year, with FIFA 21, things are a little different because of the Xbox Series X and PS5.

The game will initially launch on October 9 for Xbox One and PS4, with the next-gen consoles not expected to launch until the following month. That switch has got FIFA fans wondering about a number of things.

Most notable, their questions have revolved around Ultimate Team and whether or not they’ll have to start from scratch when the new consoles arrive. Though, EA has finally given us some insight.

Will FIFA 21 Ultimate Team have cross-progression?

Following their Ultimate Team trailer reveal on August 10, the FIFA devs held a Q and A session on their direct communications Twitter account.

Quick off the bat, they announced that yes, just like with FIFA 14 and the move from Xbox 360 and PS3 to Xbox One and PS4, your progression will carry over.

So, you won’t have to worry about cards or coins disappearing into thin air and having all your progression lost. You just need to make sure that your EA SPORTS account is up to date and linked to the platform of your choosing.

Yes, just not at the same time. 👍 https://t.co/ysU6LC523h — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 10, 2020

Is FIFA 21's transfer market cross-gen?

As for a potential cross-gen transfer market, fans have opinions both ways about how they could go.

EA have now confirmed that, yes, this will be a thing. So, any cards listed on Xbox One or PS4 will be available for purchase for players on Xbox Series X and PS5. Will this affect the prices? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Will FIFA 21 matches be cross-gen on PS5 & Xbox Series X?

One thing that certainly won’t be cross-gen, though, is the gameplay. The devs have confirmed that FIFA 21 Ultimate Team matches will only be played on the same gen.

So, if you own a PS5 and you try to play a friend on PS4, that can’t happen. You’d either have to step down to PS4 or they’d have to make the switch up to PS5. This is unlikely to change later down the line either.

You won't be able to play across console generations or cross-play in #FIFA21.



However, you will be able to carry over your FUT progression from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox 1 to Xbox Series X. https://t.co/mUqU3zcAud — FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) August 10, 2020

Add in the fact that EA’s dual entitlement program will allow players to make the next-gen switch without having to buy another copy of FIFA 21, and all the big questions are answered about next-gen.

As the devs continue to rattle out their reveals of new information, be sure to keep your eyes peeled to @UltimateTeamUK for the latest news and updates.