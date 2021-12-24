How to complete Florian Kainz FIFA 22 Winter Wildcard SBC: Cost & solutions

EA SPORTS have released a new SBC for the Winter Wildcard promo in FIFA 22 for FC Koln midfielder Florian Kainz. Here’s all the info you’ll need to knock it out as well as an option to grab it on loan.

FIFA 22’s popular FUTMAS promo has gotten another face-lift after EA SPORTS kicked off the game’s new Christmas event Winter Wildcards on December 17.

Winter Wildcard items receive permanent boosts inspired by past, present, and potential future FUT player upgrades, and Kainz is a sneaky 84 OVR that could play much better.

Not only does it have 87 Dribbling and 86 Pace, it also boasts a 5-star Weak Foot. Let’s take a look at the full stats, before going over requirements and more.

FIFA 22 Florian Kainz Winter Wildcard SBC

Florian Kainz Winter Wildcard in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Kainz Winter Wildcard SBC

There’s just one set of requirements you’ll need to complete to unlock Kainz new Winter Wildcard promo item in FIFA 22. This is part of the appeal, as it’s not a very costly one either.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution.

Florian Kainz

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Kainz Winter Wildcard SBC price

Altogether, this SBC to unlock FIFA 22’s Kainz Winter Wildcard item will only cost you around 35,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 36,000 on Xbox, and 39,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete these SBCs.