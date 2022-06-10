How to complete FIFA 23 Di Maria SBC, Mata & Fabregas Objectives

A new End of an Era SBC is now live for PSG winger Angel Di Maria, and new sets of Objectives for Cesc Fabregas and Juan Mata as well. Here’s how to complete all three.
On June 10 EA Sports dropped their Ultimate Team of the Season, and a boatload of SBCs and Objectives to go along with it. Included is a new End of an Era SBC for Di Maria, and Objective sets for Fabregas and Mata.
Here’s the full stats for each, along with how to grab them for yourself.
FIFA 22 Di Maria End of an Era SBC
FIFA 22 Di Maria End of an Era SBC stats
Di Maria’s 96 OVR Premium card is 9 points higher than his regular gold card, and his best-rated item in FIFA 22 by far. To unlock it, there are four different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete: PSG, Ligue 1, 87-Rated Squad, and 88-Rated Squad.
All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.
PSG
- Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1
- IF + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
Ligue 1
- Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
Solution
88-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Di Maria End of an Era FUT SBC cost
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.
FIFA 22 Fabregas & Mata End of an Era Objectives
Fabregas End of an Era stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Fabregas End of an Era Objectives
There are four sets of Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Fabregas’ End of an Era FUT card. As with all FUT Objectives, you could potentially knock these out and get this new item without spending any FUT Coins at all.
All of the requirements for each are listed down below:
Long Shot
- Score 4 Outside the Box goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
- Reward: Gold Pack + 300 XP
Maverick in Monaco
- Assist 4 goals using Ligue 1 players with min. 4-star Weak Foot in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player + 300 XP
A Great Gunner
- Score using Premier League players in 5 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP
Spanish Success
- Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty with 11 Spanish players in your Starting Squad (or Rivals)
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP
Mata End of an Era stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Mata End of an Era Objectives
There are also four sets of Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Mata’s End of an Era FUT card. Just like all other FUT Objectives, you could possibly knock these out with no FUT Coins spent at all as well.
All of the requirements for each are listed down below:
Skillz
- Score 5 using players with min. 4-star Skill Moves goals in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge
- Reward: Gold Pack + 300 XP
Cross Training
- Assist 6 goals with Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player + 300 XP
Winner in 5
- Win 5 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP
Forward Thinking
- Score using a Forward in 10 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge
- Reward: Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP