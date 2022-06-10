How to complete FIFA 23 Di Maria SBC, Mata & Fabregas Objectives

A new End of an Era SBC is now live for PSG winger Angel Di Maria, and new sets of Objectives for Cesc Fabregas and Juan Mata as well. Here’s how to complete all three.

On June 10 EA Sports dropped their Ultimate Team of the Season, and a boatload of SBCs and Objectives to go along with it. Included is a new End of an Era SBC for Di Maria, and Objective sets for Fabregas and Mata.

Here’s the full stats for each, along with how to grab them for yourself.

FIFA 22 Di Maria End of an Era SBC

FIFA 22 Di Maria End of an Era SBC stats

Di Maria’s 96 OVR Premium card is 9 points higher than his regular gold card, and his best-rated item in FIFA 22 by far. To unlock it, there are four different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete: PSG, Ligue 1, 87-Rated Squad, and 88-Rated Squad.

Advertisement

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

PSG

Number of players from Paris SG: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Team Chemistry: Min 55 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Team Chemistry: Min 45 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Di Maria End of an Era FUT SBC cost

Di Maria’s FUT End of an Era player item has some highly decent stats, however, it won’t be super cheap to unlock.Altogether, it should cost around 442,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 407,000 on Xbox, and 491,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN. Read More: FIFA 23 leak reveals big NBA 2K features coming to Player Career As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.

FIFA 22 Fabregas & Mata End of an Era Objectives

Fabregas End of an Era stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Fabregas End of an Era Objectives

There are four sets of Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Fabregas’ End of an Era FUT card. As with all FUT Objectives, you could potentially knock these out and get this new item without spending any FUT Coins at all.

All of the requirements for each are listed down below:

Long Shot

Score 4 Outside the Box goals using Midfielders in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

Reward: Gold Pack + 300 XP

Maverick in Monaco

Assist 4 goals using Ligue 1 players with min. 4-star Weak Foot in Squad Battles on min. World Class difficulty (or Rivals)

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player + 300 XP

A Great Gunner

Score using Premier League players in 5 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional difficulty (or Rivals)

Reward: Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP

Spanish Success

Win 8 matches in Squad Battles on min. Professional difficulty with 11 Spanish players in your Starting Squad (or Rivals)

Reward: Electrum Players Pack + 300 XP

Mata End of an Era stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Mata End of an Era Objectives

There are also four sets of Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Mata’s End of an Era FUT card. Just like all other FUT Objectives, you could possibly knock these out with no FUT Coins spent at all as well.

Advertisement

All of the requirements for each are listed down below:

Skillz

Score 5 using players with min. 4-star Skill Moves goals in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge

Reward: Gold Pack + 300 XP

Cross Training

Assist 6 goals with Crosses in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player + 300 XP

Winner in 5

Win 5 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: League Challenge

Reward: Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP

Forward Thinking