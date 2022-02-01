FIFA 22 TOTW 20 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 20 will be dropping into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this Wednesday, and it could be a solid line-up if our predictions are spot on.
With Team of the Year slowly fading into the rearview mirror, EA SPORTS will soon have a brand-new promo to drop in Ultimate Team.
Seeing as the real-world transfer window has now come to an end, it is the perfect opportunity to bring back Winter Refresh and dish out some upgrades – as well as some much-needed transfer cards. Though, EA might have something different up their sleeve, just like year.
However, before they start on with another promo, there is still a Team of the Week to be released. So, here are our predictions for FIFA 22 Team of the Week 20.
In terms of headline names this week, we’re going with Sadio Mane, Luis Suarez, Casemiro, Angel Di Maria, and Radja Nainggolan. It’s a bit slim pickings beyond that, but there are some standouts.
Kicking off with Mane, the Liverpool star has fired Senegal into the AFCON semi-finals with a goal and assist in his last two games. Similarly, Suarez, Casemiro, and Di Maria all found themselves on the scoresheet in key World Cup qualifiers and are deserving of an upgrade.
Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Salomon Rondon, James Tavernier, and Edmond Tapsoba. Rondon bagged a hat-trick for his native Venezuela, so the Everton forward is due an upgrade. Tavernier was on the scoresheet in Rangers 3-3 draw with Ross County, but was also outstanding in a game with Livingston. As for Tapsoba, he’s been vital in Burkina Faso’s run to the AFCON’s final four, so he’s worthy of a boost.
FIFA 22 TOTW 20 Predictions | Team of the Week 20
- GK: Simon Mignolet – Club Brugge
- GK: Guillermo Ochoa – Club America
- LB: Antonee Robinson – Fulham
- RB: James Tavernier – Rangers
- CB: Diego Godin – Atlético Mineiro
- CB: Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer Leverkusen
- CDM: Casemiro – Real Madrid
- CDM: Fabian Frei – FC Basel
- CM: Radja Nainggolan – Royal Antwerp
- CM: Roque Mesa – Real Valladolid
- CM: Philip Billing – AFC Bournemouth
- CM: Cameron Brannagan – Oxford United
- CAM: Tom Rogic – Celtic
- RM: Angel Di Maria – PSG
- RM: Otavio – Porto
- LM: Trezeguet – Aston Villa
- LW: Karl Toko Ekambi – Lyon
- CF: Sadio Mane – Liverpool
- ST: Luis Suarez – Aletico Madrid
- ST: Salomon Rondon – Everton
- ST: Mehdi Taremi – Porto
- ST: Mislav Orsic – Dinamo Zagreb
- ST: Lyndon Dykes – QPR
- ST: Ruben Castro – FC Cartagena
What a night for Salomón Rondón and what a return to his national team! 🔥
The Everton striker has a hat-trick for Venezuela 🔵🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/ysGKtAB3ZC
— Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 28, 2022
FIFA 22 TOTW 20 release time & date
As ever, we’re expecting Team of the Week to release in its usual Wednesday slot. So, that means TOTW 20 will release on Wednesday, February 2 at 6 pm GMT.
Should anything change on that front, and we’re not expecting it to, we’ll have updates in our Team of the Week hub. Otherwise, you can stay up to date with Ultimate Team via our Twitter pages – FUTWatch and DexertoFC.