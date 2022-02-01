FIFA 22 TOTW 20 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 20 will be dropping into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this Wednesday, and it could be a solid line-up if our predictions are spot on.

With Team of the Year slowly fading into the rearview mirror, EA SPORTS will soon have a brand-new promo to drop in Ultimate Team.

Seeing as the real-world transfer window has now come to an end, it is the perfect opportunity to bring back Winter Refresh and dish out some upgrades – as well as some much-needed transfer cards. Though, EA might have something different up their sleeve, just like year.

However, before they start on with another promo, there is still a Team of the Week to be released. So, here are our predictions for FIFA 22 Team of the Week 20.

Advertisement

In terms of headline names this week, we’re going with Sadio Mane, Luis Suarez, Casemiro, Angel Di Maria, and Radja Nainggolan. It’s a bit slim pickings beyond that, but there are some standouts.

Kicking off with Mane, the Liverpool star has fired Senegal into the AFCON semi-finals with a goal and assist in his last two games. Similarly, Suarez, Casemiro, and Di Maria all found themselves on the scoresheet in key World Cup qualifiers and are deserving of an upgrade.

Elsewhere, we’ve given nods to Salomon Rondon, James Tavernier, and Edmond Tapsoba. Rondon bagged a hat-trick for his native Venezuela, so the Everton forward is due an upgrade. Tavernier was on the scoresheet in Rangers 3-3 draw with Ross County, but was also outstanding in a game with Livingston. As for Tapsoba, he’s been vital in Burkina Faso’s run to the AFCON’s final four, so he’s worthy of a boost.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 TOTW 20 Predictions | Team of the Week 20

GK: Simon Mignolet – Club Brugge

– Club Brugge GK: Guillermo Ochoa – Club America

– Club America LB: Antonee Robinson – Fulham

– Fulham RB: James Tavernier – Rangers

– Rangers CB: Diego Godin – Atlético Mineiro

– Atlético Mineiro CB: Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer Leverkusen

– Bayer Leverkusen CDM: Casemiro – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CDM: Fabian Frei – FC Basel

– FC Basel CM: Radja Nainggolan – Royal Antwerp

– Royal Antwerp CM: Roque Mesa – Real Valladolid

– Real Valladolid CM: Philip Billing – AFC Bournemouth

– AFC Bournemouth CM: Cameron Brannagan – Oxford United

– Oxford United CAM: Tom Rogic – Celtic

– Celtic RM: Angel Di Mari a – PSG

a – PSG RM: Otavio – Porto

– Porto LM: Trezeguet – Aston Villa

– Aston Villa LW: Karl Toko Ekambi – Lyon

– Lyon CF: Sadio Mane – Liverpool

– Liverpool ST: Luis Suarez – Aletico Madrid

– Aletico Madrid ST: Salomon Rondon – Everton

– Everton ST: Mehdi Taremi – Porto

– Porto ST: Mislav Orsic – Dinamo Zagreb

– Dinamo Zagreb ST: Lyndon Dyke s – QPR

s – QPR ST: Ruben Castro – FC Cartagena

What a night for Salomón Rondón and what a return to his national team! 🔥 The Everton striker has a hat-trick for Venezuela 🔵🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/ysGKtAB3ZC — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) January 28, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 20 release time & date

As ever, we’re expecting Team of the Week to release in its usual Wednesday slot. So, that means TOTW 20 will release on Wednesday, February 2 at 6 pm GMT.

Should anything change on that front, and we’re not expecting it to, we’ll have updates in our Team of the Week hub. Otherwise, you can stay up to date with Ultimate Team via our Twitter pages – FUTWatch and DexertoFC.