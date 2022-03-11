How to complete FIFA 22 Stefan de Vrij FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a new FUT Birthday SBC in FIFA 22 for Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team first started by introducing a series of unique cards with huge upgrades — and the latest for de Vrij comes complete with a 5-star Skills Moves buff.

A five-point increase from his regular gold card, this FUT Birthday item is a 90 OVR, with 92 Defending. Not only that, he also sees double-digit increases to Pace and Dribbling as well.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Stefan de Vrij Birthday SBC

Stefan de Vrij Birthday in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 de Vrij Birthday SBC

There are three sets of requirements total you’ll need to complete in order to unlock de Vrij’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22: National Duty, Tactical Emulation, and Serie A TIM.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

National Duty

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Inter: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

De Vrij FUT Birthday SBC cost

De Vrij’s FUT Birthday player item has some highly decent stats, but it will cost you a few FUT Coins to get done.

Altogether, it should cost around 205,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 207,000 on Xbox, and 220,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.