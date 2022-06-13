How to complete FIFA 22 Noble End of an Era SBC: solutions & cost

A brand-new FIFA 22 End of an Era SBC has arrived for West Ham midfielder Mark Noble. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.
This End of an Era SBC celebrates Noble’s legacy in FIFA with a very nice Premium card version. It’s his best by far in FIFA 22, and definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of The Hammers.
The 93 OVR card boasts 93 Dribbling, 96 Passing, 93 Defending, and is a full 18 points higher than his regular gold card as well.
The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.
FIFA 22 Noble End of an Era SBC
Noble End of an Era in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Noble End of an Era SBC
There’s just a pair of sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Insigne’s new End of an Era card in FIFA 22: England, and Premier League.
All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.
England
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Noble End of an Era SBC cost
Noble’s End of an Era player item has very nice stats, and isn’t too expensive of an SBC is to complete — relatively speaking.
Altogether, it should cost around 135,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 129,000 on Xbox, and 154,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.
