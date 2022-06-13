How to complete FIFA 22 Noble End of an Era SBC: solutions & cost

A brand-new FIFA 22 End of an Era SBC has arrived for West Ham midfielder Mark Noble. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This End of an Era SBC celebrates Noble’s legacy in FIFA with a very nice Premium card version. It’s his best by far in FIFA 22, and definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of The Hammers.

The 93 OVR card boasts 93 Dribbling, 96 Passing, 93 Defending, and is a full 18 points higher than his regular gold card as well.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Noble End of an Era SBC

Noble End of an Era in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Noble End of an Era SBC

There's just a pair of sets of requirements you'll need to complete in order to unlock the new End of an Era card in FIFA 22: England, and Premier League.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

England

Number of players from England: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Noble End of an Era SBC cost

Noble’s End of an Era player item has very nice stats, and isn’t too expensive of an SBC is to complete — relatively speaking.

Altogether, it should cost around 135,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 129,000 on Xbox, and 154,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.