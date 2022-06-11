How to complete FIFA 22 Insigne End of an Era SBC: solutions & cost

There’s a brand-new FIFA 22 End of an Era SBC for Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.
This End of an Era SBC celebrates Insigne’s legacy in FIFA with a very nice Premium card version. It’s his best so far in FIFA 22, and definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of Napoli.
The 96 OVR card boasts 98 Dribbling, 97 Pace, 95 Passing, and five-star Skills Moves to top it all off.
The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.
FIFA 22 Insigne End of an Era SBC
Insigne End of an Era in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Insigne End of an Era SBC
There’s three different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Insigne’s new End of an Era card in FIFA 22: Tactical Emulation, Italy, and Serie A TIM.
All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.
Tactical Emulation
- Number of players from Napoli: Min 1
- In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Premium Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Italy
- Number of players from Italy: Min 1
- In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Serie A TIM
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
Insigne End of an Era SBC cost
Insigne’s End of an Era player item has very nice stats, and isn’t too expensive of an SBC is to complete — relatively speaking.
Altogether, it should cost around 185,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 185,000 on Xbox, and 196,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.