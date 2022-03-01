How to complete FIFA 22 Marco Reus Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC card for German midfielder Marco Reus. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Marcho Reus’ Silver Stars Flashback SBC celebrates his 2009/10 season with Borussia M’gladbach in Bundesliga. It’s not the best version of him available. However, it has insane stats for a silver card, which matters in restricted tournaments.

In terms of stats, it’s only got a 74 OVR rating compared to 85 OVR on his standard gold card. However, it has +15 pace, which could be the difference in certain scenarios like counter-attacking. We’ve included all the stats below.

FIFA 22 Marco Reus Flashback SBC

Marco Reus Flashback in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Marco Reus Flashback SBC

FIFA 22 Flashback SBCs tend to be less demanding than others to complete, and this one isn’t any different. You only need to submit one squad to unlock Marco Reus Silver Stars Flashback card in FIFA 22.

Here’s a list of all the requirements followed by a cheap solution:

Marco Reus

Number of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Marco Reus Flashback SBC cost

Marco Reus’ Silver Stars Flashback card has amazing stats for a silver card. However, its true value lies in how cheap it is.

It will only set you back 13,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 17,000 on Xbox, and 14,000 on Origin PC. Just remember these prices can fluctuate.