FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series: Leaked release date & player predictions

According to leaks, EA Sports are set to reveal the most unique FIFA 22 promo to date, placing silver cards in the spotlight. Here’s everything we know so far about the FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series event.

FIFA 22 has seen its fair share of promotions already, with the likes of Road to the Final and Headliners giving players even more special cards to develop their team. Many of EA’s events are FUT staples, but every now and again, they like to throw in a curveball to keep the community guessing.

According to a series of leaks that have surfaced on social media, the next FIFA 22 promo will be the Silver Stars Series, a campaign that concentrates on the game’s silver items.

Here’s everything we know so far about FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series, from its possible release date to the players that could feature.

Contents

FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series leaked release date

Based on information shared by prominent FIFA leakers, such as FutSheriff, Silver Stars Series will kick off on Friday, February 25, 2022, with the first cards hitting packs at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM GMT.

However, it is unclear at the moment whether or not all of the cards will drop at once, or if it will be a staggered release.

FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series explained

🚨Is a very confusing concept.

As i said, we should see like 2-3 Silver Stars cards being added everyday. They are thematics:

Friday -> BRAsilvers

Saturday -> Speedsters

Sunday -> FRAsilvers

Monday -> Powerhouse

Tuesday -> Silver Foxes

Wednesday -> Two Footed#FIFA22 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) February 24, 2022

Much like regular Silver Stars that feature in FIFA 22, Silver Stars Series players will be 74-rated with stats that dwarf those of other cards in that rarity. We’re still waiting for EA to confirm the exact format this event will take, but more leaks have shed some light on things.

From the players that are rumored to feature, it appears the promo will take both players that are currently high-rated and drop them down to silver, and give boosts to some who are under 74 originally.

In fact, some of the bigger names set to be featured will receive Flashbacks to their own Silver cards before they hit the big time.

According to FutSheriff, each day will see a new handful of Silver Stars added, each in keeping with a specific theme. For example, they claim that Friday will start the event off with Brazilan Silvers, then Saturday will focus on “speedsters.”

FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series new packs

✅The triple 71-74 Players pack will come tomorrow. Isn't the only silver upgrade coming. Will update more by tomorrow!#fifa22 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) February 24, 2022

Silvers don’t tend to receive the same variety of promo packs as their Gold counterparts, but that could all be set to change. To give FUT fans a better chance of securing one of these new items, EA will allegedly be adding some new packs to be opened.

For the time being, we only know about a 71 – 74 Triple Players pack, likely to be earned through an SBC. We’ll update this section with other brand-new packs that hit the store.

FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series player leaks

Marco Reus Silver Stars 🇩🇪 Excited? 🟡⚫️ Collab w @DekuGFX_ 🪄 pic.twitter.com/kAlx0tH4Ar — FUTZone – FIFA22 (@FUTZONEFIFA) February 24, 2022

Once again, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series, but some players have already been leaked online.

There’s no telling at the moment whether or not all of these leaked players will come to packs, or if there will be objectives and SBCs thrown into the mix as well. Silver Stars are traditionally earned through in-game objectives, so don’t be surprised to see the promo follow suit.

Read More: FIFA license deal in limbo as EA boss claims the game is bigger than FIFA itself

Here’s every player we’re expecting to be involved in the FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

Ryan Kent (Rangers)

Charly Musonda (Chelsea)

Reinier (Borussia Dortmund)

Wylan Cyprien (Nantes)

Joelinton (Newcastle United)

Anthony Elanga (Manchester United)

Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

Cristiano da Silva (Kashiwa Reysol)

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Talles Magno (New York City FC)

Danny Welbeck (Brighton)

Kevin Malcuit (Napoli)

Jean Marcelin (Monaco)

Maxim Leitsch (VfL Bochum)

There you have it, that’s everything we know so far about the leaked FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series promo. We’ll be updating this hub with all the latest news, so be sure to check back here to stay up to date.

