How to complete FIFA 22 Kjaer Player Moments SBC: cost & solutions

A brand new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC has landed for Milan center-back Simon Kjaer. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

‘Player Moments’ squad building challenges celebrate a highlight-reel moment from a certain player’s career. This latest is for Simon Kjaer, celebrating Milan’s heroic semifinal journey, Denmark’s World Cup qualification and an outstanding individual year for the 32-year-old in 2021.

This new 90 OVR card is a huge boost from his 83 OVR regular gold card, and increases Pace and Dribbling by 13 total points apiece.

Let’s take a look at all the numbers, before going over the full requirements and solutions.

FIFA 22 Kajer Moments SBC

Kjaer Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Kjaer Player Moments SBC

There are just two different squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Kajer’s new Player Moments card in FIFA 22: Serie A TIM, and 86-Rated Squad.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Reward: 1 Rare Gold Pack

Solution

Kjaer Player Moments SBC cost

The good news is that this is actually a fairly cheap SBC for getting a 90 OVR CB like Kjaer.

Put together this pair of squad to unlock Kjaer’s FIFA 22 Moments card will only cost you around 185,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 181,000 on Xbox, and 195,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Now, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, and players could discover more, cheaper solutions than what we have here as time goes on, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.