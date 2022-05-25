How to complete FIFA 22 Iago Aspas SBC: TOTS special card

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Premier League TOTS SBC card for RC Celta striker Iago Aspas. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FIFA 22 La Liga Team of the Season dropped on May 20, and it’s comprised of the most stellar players in the league throughout the season. However, a few extra ones are available via SBCs, including Iago Aspas.

Iago Aspas’ La Liga TOTS SBC is a massive improvement on his standard 84 OVR gold card. It has 93 OVR and +19 Physicality, +10 Pace, +10 Shooting, +10 Defending, +10 Passing, and +7 Dribbling, rounding it off to be a solid card.

FIFA 22 Iago Aspas TOTS SBC

Iago Aspas TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Iago Aspas TOTS SBC

TOTS SBC cards have impressive stats. However, the requirements needed to complete them are quite simple. This one isn’t any different. You only need to submit two squads to complete the challenge, and they’re a breeze to do.

Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest solution:

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Numberof players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Iago Aspas SBC TOTS SBC cost

Iago Aspas’ La Liga TOTS SBC card is on the affordable side. It will only set you back 145,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 150,000 on Xbox, and 160,000 on PC/Origin. These prices can fluctuate, but not by much.

The card is also only available until May 31. So, you’ll have less than a week to snap it up. However, considering the requirements aren’t too demanding, you should be able to get it done within that timeframe.