How to complete FIFA 22 Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBC card for Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, solutions, and more.
FIFA Ultimate Team players are always on the lookout for new ICONS to add to their squads. Now, they’ve got the chance to get their hands on one of the talismanic legends in modern history, Didier Drogba.
Drogba’s Prime ICON card is statistically the best version of him available. Not only does it have an impressive 91 OVR rating, but it also has excellent stats with 90 pace, 92 shooting, 90 physicality, and 82 dribbling.
If you want to unlock it in the cheapest possible way, we’ve got you covered.
FIFA 22 Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC
Didier Drogba in-game stats
FIFA 22 Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC requirements
Generally, the requirements for FIFA 22 Prime Icon SBCs are somewhat demanding. However, this one isn’t too bad. You only need to build six different squads to unlock the card, each with its own conditions.
Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Blues Legend
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
League Legend
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Top-notch
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack
Solution
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC cost
FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBCs are often the most demanding and expensive SBCs to complete. However, this one is modestly priced compared to others.
It will set you back 525,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 530,000 on Xbox, and 565,000 on PC Origin, which isn’t too bad considering how good it is. Just remember that these prices can fluctuate a little.
