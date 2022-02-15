How to complete FIFA 22 Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBC card for Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, solutions, and more.

FIFA Ultimate Team players are always on the lookout for new ICONS to add to their squads. Now, they’ve got the chance to get their hands on one of the talismanic legends in modern history, Didier Drogba.

Drogba’s Prime ICON card is statistically the best version of him available. Not only does it have an impressive 91 OVR rating, but it also has excellent stats with 90 pace, 92 shooting, 90 physicality, and 82 dribbling.

If you want to unlock it in the cheapest possible way, we’ve got you covered.

FIFA 22 Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC

Didier Drogba in-game stats

FIFA 22 Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC requirements

Generally, the requirements for FIFA 22 Prime Icon SBCs are somewhat demanding. However, this one isn’t too bad. You only need to build six different squads to unlock the card, each with its own conditions.

Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Blues Legend

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

League Legend

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top-notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Didier Drogba Prime ICON SBC cost

FIFA 22 Prime ICON SBCs are often the most demanding and expensive SBCs to complete. However, this one is modestly priced compared to others.

It will set you back 525,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 530,000 on Xbox, and 565,000 on PC Origin, which isn’t too bad considering how good it is. Just remember that these prices can fluctuate a little.